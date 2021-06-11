Ugg and Telfar Launch All-Gender Collaboration with Sweatpants-Inspired Boots, Underwear and More

Last year, Ugg announced its partnership with Telfar Clemens and the first footwear collab is finally here. Today, the brands launched the spring ’21 collaboration, featuring footwear, apparel and underwear.

The all-gender line is comprised of two footwear styles and two apparel pieces.

Printed heather grey sweats inspired by Teflar’s own collection are re-imagined into Ugg Classic Boot in two styles, including the Ugg x Telfar Fleece Mini, and the slouchy, calf-high Ugg x Telfar Fleece Tall. The shoes, retailing for $250 and $390, respectively, feature the brand’s signature UGGplush upcycled wool blend.

UGG x TELFAR Fleece Mini. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

UGG x TELFAR Fleece Tall Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

In addition to the shoe styles, the line includes a crystal-encrusted, co-branded tee for $110, and underwear with the Ugg x Telfar logo along the elasticized satin waistband for $27.

The collection is available now for purchase at Telfar.net, and will be available on Ugg.com and select Ugg stores on June 21.

Telfar first announced its collaborative efforts with Ugg in September of this year. After winning the Accessories Designer of the Year prize on Sept. 14 at the 2020 CFDA Awards, the brand’s designer Telfar Clemens revealed that he would be working with Ugg for 2021.

Most recently, Ugg and Telfar launched both a Medium and Small Shopper handbag in shearling in November.

“Telfar is a true pioneer and visionary and one of the first designers to believe that being unapologetically yourself is sexy,” said Andrea O’Donnell, President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands, in the release. “At Ugg, we believe in the same thing, and that fashion can be real, democratic and aspirational all at the same time.”

Additional drops from the collaboration will be available starting in September.