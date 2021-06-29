Superga and LoveShackFancy Take Retro Inspiration From Cali Surf Culture & the French Riviera in Latest Collab

Superga is back with the third installment of its partnership with romantic lifestyle label, LoveShackFancy.

Sneaker brand Superga partnered up again with the boho brand again after two previous collaborations. This time around they added sneakers for men, in addition to women and children in their summer collection, which releases today. LoveShackFancy’s summer collection is titled Paillettes et Soleil (meaning glitter and sun), and draws inspiration from the early days of ’70s California surf culture as well as the opulence and sophistication of the French Riviera in the ’90s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

“This collaboration brings the free-spirit West Coast lifestyle to the city streets,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder of LoveShackFancy said in a statement. “We were inspired by the 1960s Farrah Fawcett and California surf style adorning our newest sneakers with beautiful embroidery artwork, from those classic graphic tees we all love to wear! Truly the perfect sneaker meant to be worn and loved in.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

The collection includes a range of low-tops, high-tops and platform sneakers for every age. Each of the patterns from the newest Superga x LoveShackFancy collection are busy yet soft, with patterns from tropical to floral. Even the laces include different options from silk and tulle ribbons to classic cotton.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

The entire collection includes 13 styles for women, two styles for men and five styles for children, ranging from $65 to $149. The shoes are now available on Superga.com as well as LoveShackFancy.com.