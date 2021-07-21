New Balance and Jaden Smith’s Latest Collaboration Looks Straight Out of the ’70s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jaden Smith and New Balance are back with their second collaboration.

Called the Trippy Summer Pack, the new launch includes two new colorways of the New Balance x Jaden Smith Vision Racer as well as apparel for the first time in the duo’s lineup. Styles includes a hoodie and t-shirt that incorporate kaleidoscopic graphics from Smith’s past and future album artwork. (His upcoming album will even feature a track titled ‘Trippy Summer.’)

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

According to a press release, the collection draws inspiration from the radiant colors found in nature and is emblematic of Jaden’s desire to spread positivity and encourage change. The shoes have groovy ’70s vibes to them, featuring off-white uppers splashed with all colors of the rainbow. One style includes orange, green and purple accents with a white chunky sole, while the second option includes a pink, green and blue ombré sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The Trippy Summer Pack will be available starting July 30 on Newbalance.com, with the new Vision Racer styles retailing for $150 and apparel retailing between $45 and $90.

Known for his colorful, androgynous style, the “Skate Kitchen” star became a New Balance ambassador in June 2019. (You may recall that’s when Smith starred in the brand’s campaign for the re-branding of its popular 997 dad shoe silhouette).

In addition to his work with New Balance, Smith has landed several other high-profile deals in the fashion and footwear space. The “Watch Me” performer appeared as part of the star-studded cast for Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall ’19 campaign. His eco-friendly company, Just (maker of Just Water, also teamed up with sustainable shoe brand Allbirds on a limited-edition sneaker in September 2019. And last year, Smith appeared alongside longtime pal Hailey Bieber in Levi’s spring campaign.