Jojo Fletcher Talks Her New DSW Collection & Shoe Storing Tips From a Professional Organizer

Jojo Fletcher is all about comfort.

“The Bachelor” star has teamed up with DSW to curate a collection of spring-ready styles — which are available now at DSW.com — that will give your wardrobe the perfect refresh.

“You will see a big range of sneakers, sandals and heels — all very comfortable, all super cute,” Fletcher said of the collection in a Zoom interview. Fletcher has a little something for everyone, including trending silhouettes like: March Fisher’s woven Casara Slide Sandals in white as well as a Franco Sarto platform Birch Slide Sandal, which comes in a metallic and vibrant green option. Fletcher is also offering Nike’s customer favorite Revolution 5 Running Shoe as well as Dolce Vita’s Natie Sandal, which is designed with transparent straps and a straw block heel.

Jojo Fletcher x DSW. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

“This collection is amazing,” Fletcher said. “They’re all very comfortable. That is my biggest thing when it comes to shoes is comfort and style. I know that if I am obsessed with a pair of shoes, but they are so painful to wear, I will not enjoy wearing them. Therefore, I will not enjoy my time wherever I’m going. So [for this collection] these shoes are amazing. They’re great deals for your closet… and are super versatile.”

However, as shoppers add Fletcher’s favorites to their rotation, professional organizer Jen Robin of Life in Jeneral chimed in with tips and tricks on simplifying and storing shoes.

“Spring and summer cleaning is my favorite time of year,” Robin said. “When it comes to shoe organization, just make sure everything in your home has a home and the right home for you. The first step, when you’re walking into your space or in your closet, you’re going to pull everything out of the space.”

Jojo Fletcher x DSW. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

From there, Robin explained: “You’re going to sort by category and the edit and purge. You can add organizational systems like drop shoe boxes… and then you’ll maintain. So what does that mean? So once you have all your shoes laid out and you’re going to go by category. Tennis shoes with tennis shoes, heels with heels — everything is going to be laid out in your space and then you’re going to do one step further and organize by color. This makes the editing process much easier.”

Robin shared that once everything is laid out, coordinated and put in categories you can finally purge. “This is where you ask yourself the really hard questions, like ‘Do I love this? Do I need this? Does it hurt when I wear them?'” After answering those tough questions, Robin advised to cut ties with the footwear that no longer serves you.

Robin also suggested doing a purge every six months or every year as seasons and trends change.

She asserted however, that you don’t need to get rid of everything. “I want you to think of it as the life you want to walk into in your space. You want to feel good and you really want to use what you own and not let anything go to waste. Your home should be your sanctuary. You want it to look good. You want it to be functional and not crowded.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW