The New FootJoy x Todd Snyder Golf Collection Pays Homage to Vintage Player Style

Following a buzzy launch from his ongoing collaboration with New Balance, menswear designer Todd Synder is debuting a golf capsule collection with iconic golf shoe brand FootJoy.

Taking inspiration from golf style trends of the 60s, the collection includes a range of tipped polos and sleeveless cardigans, a classic Harrington jacket and saddle-style golf shoe. The line also features shorts and joggers made of preppy seersucker, quarter-zip fleeces and accessories like traditional baseball caps and bucket hats with grosgrain trim — the latter style originally made popular by famous Puerto Rican golfer Chi-Chi Rodriguez.

Having grown up around the sport and its signature style, Snyder says designing golf apparel felt like a natural fit.

“When I was little, I caddied for my dad and my grandpa,” Snyder said in a press release. “I never had golf shoes until I was big enough to wear my dad’s, and he wore FootJoy. So, I associate them with family time and comfort. I still remember how comfortable my dad’s shoes were.”

The FootJoy Premiere Series Packard by Todd Snyder Shoe offers a vintage look, but is also about boosting performance. Named after FootJoy’s founder Frederick Packard, the style is crafted from premium Pittards leather with Italian calfskin detailing and sheepskin leather quarter linings. Underfoot, it includes a proprietary VersaTrax+ outsole featuring an anti-channeling traction pattern that’s designed to grip from any lie or angle.

Additionally, the Premiere Series Shoe comes with Pulsar cleats by Softspikes, made to deliver stability and support. On top of being waterproof, the shoe is fixed with an OrthoLite EcoPlush Fit-Bed insole to keep feet comfortable over the course of 18 holes.

Keeping with modern times, the collection also includes face masks for staying safe on the green.

Pieces in the collection are currently available to shop and range from $35 to $225.

FootJoy x Todd Snyder Premiere Series Packard Shoe

The sleek style is available in two width options and two colorways: white pebble grain leather with either a navy or olive quarter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FootJoy

FootJoy x Todd Snyder Cardigan Sweater Vest

The FootJoy x Todd Snyder Cardigan Sweater Vest features a soft, breathable cotton-cashmere blend and equipped with wide enough armholes that won’t hinder your swing. It also features retro-inspired tipping on the placket, waist, armholes and welt pockets, plus buttons embossed with TS x FJ.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FootJoy

FootJoy x Todd Snyder Quarter-Zip Pullover

A great versatile piece, this FootJoy x Todd Snyder Quarter-Zip Pullover is made of a super-soft fleece fabric with an antimicrobial finish to help combat odor buildup. Design highlights include a stand-up collar, ribbed cuffs and waist, side hand warmer pockets and a leather zipper pull with a TS x FJ logo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FootJoy

FootJoy x Todd Snyder Golf Jogger

Inspired by classic military camp pants, these FootJoy x Todd Snyder Golf Joggers are crafted from Stretch Italian Cotton for ultimate comfort and feature an elastic waistband, cuffed leg openings and side pockets for storing small essentials.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FootJoy

FootJoy x Todd Seersucker Reversible Bucket Hat

Channel golf style icon Chi Chi Rodriguez in the FootJoy x Todd Seersucker Reversible Bucket Hat. Available in two size options, it’s embroidered with the TS x FJ logo and features a grosgrain band in the same blue-and-white tipping that appears throughout the collection.