Dr. Martens Collaborates With BAPE and Mastermind Japan on a Streetwear Makeover of an Iconic Shoe

By Nicole Zane
Dr Martens listed on Stock Exchange. File photo dated 11/3/2015 of a Dr Martens sign on the front of their shop in London. Bosses at Dr Martens hope the footwear company will be worth a little under '4 billion when it lists on the Stock Exchange in London for the first time next week. Issue date: Friday January 29, 2021. The shoe brand said it will set a 370p-per-share offer price when it floats next Wednesday, February 3. See PA story CITY DrMartens. Photo credit should read: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire URN:57789327 (Press Association via AP Images)
Dr Martens
CREDIT: AP

In Dr. Martens’ latest collaboration, the 74-year-old British brand partnered with two Japanese streetwear labels, A Bathing Ape and Mastermind Japan, to create East-meets-West fusion footwear suitable for streetwear fans worldwide.

Crafted from smooth leather and accentuated with a triple branded dog tag, the classic 1461 Oxford style has been reimagined with the partners’ signature details. A Bathing Ape’s shark mouth graphic is screen printed on one side with Mastermind Japan’s scull motif on the other. Additional notable details include black shoelace charms unique to the silhouette and a tri-branded sockliner, as well as Dr. Martens’ signature heel-loops and yellow welt stitching.

A Bathing Ape, or BAPE, hails from the Ura-Harajuku district in Tokyo and was founded by influential icon Nigo in 1993. The hype around the brand’s camo-heavy pieces is due to limited drops.

Mastermind is a Japan-made high-end clothing company founded by Masaaki Homma in 1997. The clothing mixes street and luxury aesthetics with bold patterns and graphics, such as leopard and subtle paint splatters on T-shirts, hoodies and more.

The Dr. Martens x BAPE x Mastermind Japan collaboration releases on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Drmarterns.com or Dover Street Market.

