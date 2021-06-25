Dr. Martens Collaborates With BAPE and Mastermind Japan on a Streetwear Makeover of an Iconic Shoe

In Dr. Martens’ latest collaboration, the 74-year-old British brand partnered with two Japanese streetwear labels, A Bathing Ape and Mastermind Japan, to create East-meets-West fusion footwear suitable for streetwear fans worldwide.

Crafted from smooth leather and accentuated with a triple branded dog tag, the classic 1461 Oxford style has been reimagined with the partners’ signature details. A Bathing Ape’s shark mouth graphic is screen printed on one side with Mastermind Japan’s scull motif on the other. Additional notable details include black shoelace charms unique to the silhouette and a tri-branded sockliner, as well as Dr. Martens’ signature heel-loops and yellow welt stitching.

A Bathing Ape, or BAPE, hails from the Ura-Harajuku district in Tokyo and was founded by influential icon Nigo in 1993. The hype around the brand’s camo-heavy pieces is due to limited drops.

Mastermind is a Japan-made high-end clothing company founded by Masaaki Homma in 1997. The clothing mixes street and luxury aesthetics with bold patterns and graphics, such as leopard and subtle paint splatters on T-shirts, hoodies and more.

The Dr. Martens x BAPE x Mastermind Japan collaboration releases on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Drmarterns.com or Dover Street Market.