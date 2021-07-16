Crocs’ Upcoming Collab With ‘Space Jam’ Is Out of This World

Crocs has become known for its popular and whimsical collaborations over the last several years. Now, the brand famous for its’ “ugly” shoes has introduced its latest: “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” available soon on Crocs.com.

The much-anticipated Looney Tunes sports comedy, which launches today, appears to have inspired at least two versions of the brands’ classic foam clogs. Though both feature black and dark blue soles and adjustable webbing straps, they’re wildly different. One pair boasts black uppers with dark blue accents and an orange heel counter. The second, covered in an allover galaxy print, features black accents and a black heel counter.

Both pairs were also styled in the promotional campaign, posted today on Instagram, with themed Jibbitz charms. From the post, there are at least four: two basketballs (one black, one orange), a blue Space Jam logo, and what could possibly be a miniature Bugs Bunny.

Since the LeBron James comedy premieres today in theaters and on HBO Max, it would appear that its only a matter of time until the full line comes out. After all, once Crocs announced a “Cruella”-themed collection the day after the Disney drama’s release earlier this summer, the line sold out instantly.

The once-frowned-upon rubber clogs have become a go-to shoe for many in the last couple of years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic — when comfortable footwear was prioritized in consumers’ wardrobes. Crocs’ viral limited-edition shoes with KFC, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Beams — plus celebrities like Post Malone, Diplo and Justin Bieber — have also poised it as a brand to watch for exclusive collaborations. The forthcoming “Space Jam” collection is sure to continue this momentum as summer reaches its peak and shoes with added ventilation (like Crocs’ classic clogs) become essential.

Check out the gallery for more of Crocs’ most beloved collaborations of all time.