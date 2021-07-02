Birkenstock Joins Forces With Jil Sander on a Line of Chic, Minimalist Sandals

Following the success of its other high-end collaborations, Birkenstock has teamed up with luxury label Jil Sander on a chic sandal collection.

Designed by Jil Sander’s co-creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier, the looks bring the German label’s distinctive minimalist aesthetic to Birkenstocks’ signature shoes. The staple Milano and Arizona sandals have been redone in beige and black leather, while the classic Berlin clog gets a sleek makeover in black, brown and beige suede with a thick buckled ankle strap.

“We have worn Birkenstocks for as long as we can remember,” said the Meiers in a statement, adding how the brand’s integrity and quality drew the duo to the collaboration. “They are comfortable to wear, but also comforting.”

Additionally, the new pairs revamp hallmark details of the classic Birkenstock styles, offering up wider, rounded outsoles, larger straps and thinner buckles formed from satin nickel. Still, they all retain the brand’s staple soft footbeds and ridged soles that blend comfort and style.

Pairs range from $475 to $740 and come in unisex sizes.

The collection is available at jilsander.com, 1774.com and mytheresa.com exclusively until July 8, then at select retailers and Jil Sander stores worldwide.

Below, shop looks from the buzzy collaboration.

