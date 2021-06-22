Target Has the Cutest Baby Girl Shoes Starting at Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From home decor to shoes to groceries, Target is a great choice for almost everything. It can be easy to walk into the store with only one item on your list and walking out with a full cart. They carry a wide selection of products both in-store and online, usually at reasonable prices.

Under this extensive list of products includes shoes for baby girls. To ensure your little lady is the best dressed on the playground, the retailer offers a range of adorable silhouettes for her — from glittery rainbow kicks to dainty Mary Janes and strawberry-printed slip-ons. And the store’s prices on baby girl shoes are hard to beat, with most pairs retailing for under $25. (Since babies grow so quickly, it can be hard to justify dropping loads of cash on shoes they will outgrow in as little as a few weeks.)

In term of quality, many styles include memory foam insoles and sturdy rubber outsoles for comfort and stability. Most also include hook and loop closures for easy on and off, so you don’t have to worry about her losing a shoe during a play session.

Look no further than Target for cute, comfortable and affordable baby girl shoes. Keep scrolling to shop the 10 best pairs from the retailer to help your little one to take her first steps in style.

Just One You Made by Carter’s Butterfly Sneakers

An adorable 3D butterfly pops atop the Just One You Made by Carter’s Butterfly Sneakers. The pink glitter upper includes hook and loop closures for easy on and off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Cat & Jack Eyelet Shoes

As you know, a white slip-on is essential in any closest. Cat & Jack Eyelet Shoes are perfect for everyday wear as they slip on and off easily and match just about any outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Surprize by Stride Rite Ellen Mary Jane Sneakers

There are few more classic shoe styles for baby girls than Mary Janes. Surprize by Stride Rite’s Ellen Mary Jane Sneakers offer glamorous and functional updates to the silhouette with a sneaker sole and glittery details.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Just One You Made by Carter’s Gladys Sandals

These brown Just One You Made by Carter’s Gladys Sandals are anything but basic with their subtle glitter straps. Easy to dress up or down, your tyke will be running around in them all summer long.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Ro+Me by Robeez Jill Athletic Sneakers

The Ro+Me by Robeez Jill Athletic Sneakers are perfect for your little one on the go, or for just lounging. The pink touches add color to the mesh athletic shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Gerber Chunky Glitter Sneakers

The lightweight Gerber Chunky Glitter Sneakers are available in four different colors, if white and rainbow isn’t for you.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Cat & Jack Strawberry Shoes

The adorable Cat & Jack Strawberry Shoes are not only cute but very functional. The lightweight slip-ons emulate the summery fruit and should also stay on your child’s feet as she moves around.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Surprize by Stride Rite Palmer Sneakers

For a neutral or gender-neutral option, Surprize by Stride Rite Palmer Sneakers are a great choice. They’ll match everything in your little one’s wardrobe and include a memory foam insole to keep her comfortable all day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Surprize by Stride Rite Fisherman Sandals

The sneaker sole of the Surprize by Stride Rite Fisherman Sandals is built for sunny, action-packed days. The navy-colored upper featuring hot pink and white polka dot details is sure to stand out.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Ro+Me by Robeez Taylor Sandals

The Ro+Me by Robeez Taylor Sandals are a great versatile summer sandal. The style’s white finish matches with almost anything, while glitter accents add a touch of sparkle to complement dressier looks if needed.