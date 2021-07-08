Skechers Teams Up With Ryan Kaji of Ryan’s World For a Hit Kid’s Footwear Collection

Skechers is joining forces with Ryan’s World for the perfect sneakers of the summer.

The beloved footwear brand and Ryan Kaji, the 9-year-old star behind the global “Ryan’s World” franchise with 30 million subscribers, are releasing a collection of three hit shoes this week. Available now, the Ryan’s World x Skechers collection retails from $57 to $62 at Skechers.com.

Kicking off the collection is the Fame – Ultra-Fun “Red Titan,” a skate-inspired sneaker made with red uppers and homages to the Red Titan character. Next is the Adventure Track – Magna Fun “Gamer Ryan” with a slip-on fit for easygoing wear and toggle closure to hold little feet secure during all the action. Rounding out the collection is the Flex Flow – Flash Fun “Ryan’s Challenge” with endless color for a pop of can’t-miss personality.

Ryan’s World x Skechers Fame – Ultra-Fun ‘Red Titan.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

“These shoes are awesome and I know my fans will love them,” said Ryan Kaji in the press release. “It was amazing to help design the sneakers and we did some super cool things in a special video that I can’t wait for everyone to see!” Viewers will be introduced to the Skechers x Ryan’s World footwear collection in one of Ryan’s signature playful videos that can be seen here. “Skechers has been designing shoes that kids want to wear for nearly 30 years, and Ryan’s energetic enthusiasm makes him perfect for our award-winning Skechers Kids line,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We know the millions who watch Ryan and his family will love discovering how the Skechers x Ryan’s World collection is revealed on his channel, and parents will appreciate that Ryan’s fun footwear arrives with the comfort and quality that only Skechers delivers.”

Ryan’s World x Skechers Flex Flow – Flash Fun ‘Ryan’s Challenge.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Ryan’s World x Skechers Adventure Track – Magna Fun ‘Gamer Ryan.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers