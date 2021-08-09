8 Best Crocs for Kids That Are Cute and Comfortable

If you’re looking to invest in new shoes for your kids as they head back to school, Crocs has you covered. The brand offers many of its popular rubber styles in sizes for preschool to grade school-aged children, too.

From signature clogs to sandals and Mary Jane flats, Crocs’ kids styles are suitable for classroom learning, play sessions at recess and even more formal school performances. Comfortable and stylish, each pair comes in a range of vibrant colors and includes classic features like adjustable heel and ankle straps for security, cushioned insoles and ventilation holes in the upper which can also be used to customize looks with Jibbitz charms.

All the brand’s styles are also laceless — making them perfect for little ones who haven’t quite mastered tying their shoes yet — as well as lightweight, flexible and easy to clean (a godsend given how messy little ones can be).

And for when temperatures drop, Crocs has even updated its’ Classic Clog with a fuzzy lining to keep little feet warm all winter long.

Whether worn solo or with the brand’s new sock collection, these styles are sure to make a statement.

Below, we rounded up eight of the best Crocs shoes for kids to wear for the new school year and beyond.

Classic Clog

The iconic Crocs clog is lightweight and roomy, with secure heel straps that are easy for kids to slip on and off. Its ventilation ports add breathability for warmer seasons and allow for customization with Jibbitz charms.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Fun Lab Crocband II Disney Mickey Mouse Sandal

Available in navy and pink, these sandals boast multicolored Mickey Mouse logos on their midsoles and fun 3D embellishments of Mickey on the upper. The style also includes ventilation holes and hook-and-loop straps to keep feet locked in.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

CitiLane Roka Glitter Slip-On

Complete with ombré glitter uppers, these dazzling slip-on shoes will help your little one stand out from pack. Meanwhile, the shoe’s molded foam construction ensures a lightweight, secure fit. In addition to this bold pink and blue version, the shoe comes in more muted options with black, navy and gray hues as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Classic Lined Clog

A cozy update to Crocs’ staple style, the Classic Lined Clog features a fuzzy liner for extra plushness underfoot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Bayaband Sandal

These athletic-inspired sandals feature molded foam soles and adjustable hook-and-loop ankle straps that are breathable and customizable with Jibbitz charms. The style comes in bright cobalt blue, navy and pink, providing a range of colors to blend into your child’s wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Keeley Embellished Flat

These Mary Jane flats are playful and colorful, thanks to sparkly bow accents and a matching, adjustable front strap. If your child isn’t a fan of pink, the pair is also available in a purple style topped with crystal hearts. Both are customizable with Jibbitz charms and provide all-day comfort via lightweight foam uppers and textured soles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Baya Clog

An elevated take on Crocs’ Classic Clog, this style features a slight platform and logo-shaped cutouts at the midsole for extra breathability and water drainage during weekend afternoons spent at the pool or water park. The shoe is updated with sleek molded lines at the toe, while still offering an adjustable heel strap, textured sole and ventilation holes like the original.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Classic Cross-Strap Charm Sandal

These preschool-sized sandals include staple Crocs features such as adjustable straps, ventilation holes and a comfortable Croslite foam construction. However, their most enchanting feature is a glitter-filled heart charm on the toe strap that will add a burst of sparkle to your child’s every step.