10 Baby Boy Shoes from Target That Are Cute & Comfortable

With a wide selection of products both in-store and online, you can find almost everything on your list at Target. And with many options offered at reasonable prices, it can be nearly impossible not to get drawn in.

But if you’ve never wandered into the baby boys’ shoe section, you’re missing out. The retailer offers a range of cool and adorable silhouettes for him, from dinosaur high-top kicks to nautical boat shoes and summery sandals. And the store’s prices on baby boy shoes are hard to beat, which is ideal when he’ll be outgrowing each pair in just a few short weeks. Most pairs retail for under $25, with some starting at just $8.

Despite their wallet-friendly price tags, these shoes don’t skimp on quality. Many styles include soft memory foam insoles and sturdy rubber outsoles for comfort and stability. Most also include hook and loop closures for easy on and off.

Ahead, shop 10 adorable and comfort-driven baby boy shoes from Target to help him look his best — whether he’s walking or crawling.

Surprize by Stride Rite Ben Sneakers Mini Shoes

Surprize by Stride Rite’s Ben Sneakers Mini Shoes are a great neutral option that will match any of your little tyke’s outfits.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Just One You Made by Carter’s Sailor Boat Shoes

Hit the sea with the cutest boat shoes. Just One You Made by Carter’s Sailor Boat Shoes are not only nautical and perfect for dressier events, but are also easy to slip on and off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Surprize by Stride Rite Chase Sneakers

With its red-colored toe and navy touches, Surprize by Stride Rite’s Chase Sneakers are perfect for completing a patriotic look or simply adding a pop of color to his everyday ensembles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Ro+Me by Robeez Baby Boys’ Fish Ankle Strap Sandals

All water activities can now be attended in style with the Ro+Me by Robeez Fish Ankle Strap Sandals. The adorable aquatic print is fitting for a trip to the beach, kiddie pool or backyard sprinklers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Just One You Made by Carter’s Dino Sneakers

Add a dyno-mite touch to your child’s look with Just One You Made by Carter’s Dino Sneakers. The shoes feature the cutest dinosaur character with 3D details.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Just One You Made by Carter’s Daily Sneakers

Everyone needs a staple sneaker, even babies. The Just One You Made by Carter’s Daily Sneakers are a versatile pick and can easily be dressed up or down.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Surprize by Stride Rite Rider Fisherman Sandals

Don’t worry about losing a shoe on the most action-packed days with the Surprize by Stride Rite Rider Fisherman Sandals. The hook and loop closure ensures easy on and off without compromising security.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Ro+Me by Robeez Baby Boys’ Denim Canvas Sneakers

Add a stylish slip-on to your child’s wardrobe with Ro+Me by Robeez’s Denim Canvas Sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Cat & Jack Dino Canvas High-Top Shoes

Complete with another dinosaur-inspired motif, Cat & Jack’s Dino Canvas High-Top Shoes are too cute. The slip-on style will also keep baby happy, as it’s simple to put on and take off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Surprize by Stride Rite Lee Sneakers Mini Shoes

Little ones can comfortably and stylishly remain on the go in Surprize by Stride Rite’s Lee Sneakers Mini Shoes. The style’s hook and loop closure ensures a snug fit, while its memory foam insoles offer added support underfoot.