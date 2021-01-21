Kendall Jenner Can’t Stop Wearing These Cozy Celeb-Favorite Ugg Mini Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner was spotted on Wednesday in Los Angeles wearing the popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini boot, a style that’s been spotted on her pal Hailey Bieber as well as fellow models like Emily Ratajowski, Joan Smallsand Irina Shayk.

Not the first time she’s been seen in the low-cut shearling-lined design, she was also snapped in the style late last year while out with Bieber. On both occasions, the 25-year-old supermodel paired the updated Mini silhouette in chestnut with skin-tight leggings and a cropped sweatshirt.

Today, she donned brown leggings with a Kanye West-designed sweatshirt and the ankle-high Ugg boots, which cost $140 and come in a variety of colors including olive green and purple. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star further accessorized with a black patent leather shoulder bag.

The Ugg Classic Ultra Mini offers an easy on and off fit and features the iconic brand’s signature cozy, moisture-wicking sheepskin lining, plus lightweight, flexible Treadlite outsoles, and plush cushioning. The upper has also been treated to repel light amounts of water so you can feel free to step out in wet weather.

In the fall, Emily Ratajowski styled the same tan boots with a ’90s-inspired black blazer, a neon green hoodie and spandex shorts.