×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cozy Bearpaw Boots Start At Just $15 At Saks Off 5th Right Now

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Bearpaw Girl's Boshie Suede & Knit Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Designer discount e-tailer Saks Off 5th is currently hosting its massive end-of-season sale, which includes up to 75% off a selection of already marked down clearance items. Not only can you score select cashmere apparel for as low as $40, but you can also find coveted handbags and shoes for less from both luxury and mass market labels.

Before they sell out (as we anticipate they will), we recommend scooping up a pair of discounted Bearpaw boots that are perfectly cozy for winter. Known for its stylish and affordably priced sheepskin boots, the California-based brand typically offers its pairs for under $100. Now, its styles for women and kids start at just $15 on saksoff5th.com during the huge promotional event.

Below, shop a selection of marked down Bearpaw boots for women and kids on the retailer’s website.

Watch on FN

Bearpaw Tessa Faux Fur-Lined Suede Boots

A classic silhouette coming in three color options, these suede-covered boots feature an adjustable buckle detail and plush interior designed to wrap the foot in warmth. A versatile pair, you can cozy up in them at home or take them out for errands.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Tessa Faux Fur-Lined Suede Boots $80 $30
Buy it

Bearpaw Heidi II Faux Fur & Suede Boots

Bearpaw Heidi II Faux Fur & Suede Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Heidi II Faux Fur & Suede Boots $80 $30
Buy it

Bearpaw Prim III Faux Fur-Lined Suede Boots

Complete with an asymmetrical topline and crossed buckle straps, Bearpaw’s chocolate suede Prim lll boot offers a standout look. It’s also lined with faux fur to keep feet warm.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Prim III Faux Fur-Lined Suede Boots $90 $30
Buy it

Bearpaw Baby’s Skylar Microsuede Booties

Perfect for new walkers, these microsuede baby booties feature a wool blend lining and secure velcro strap that allows for quick on and off. Plus, they’re now marked down to just $15.

Bearpaw Baby's Skylar Microsuede Booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Baby's Skylar Microsuede Booties $35 $15
Buy it

Bearpaw Girl’s Boshie Suede & Knit Boots

These half off chestnut suede boots are designed with a stylish knit backing and buckle detail. Inside, the extra-cozy wool blend lining should keep little feet warm.

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Girl's Boshie Suede & Knit Boots $60 $30
Buy it

Bearpaw Girl’s Faux Fur Booties

This cable knit bootie for girls is lined and trimmed with faux fur for a luxurious feel. It’s finished with a bow and fuzzy pom-pom adornments.

Bearpaw Girl's Faux Fur Booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Girl's Faux Fur Booties $30 $18
Buy it

Bearpaw Baby’s Kaylee Faux Fur Booties

Done in all-over white faux fur, these plush booties are sure to make your little one a trendsetter. They also include a warm wool lining and bungee lacing system at the back for easy on and off access.

 

Bearpaw Baby's Kaylee Faux Fur Booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Baby's Kaylee Faux Fur Booties $35 $23
Buy it

Bearpaw Kid’s Kaylee Knit Booties

A colorful iteration of the brand’s Kaylee boot, these have a pretty patterned knit upper that will will spice up any loungewear outfit.

Bearpaw Girl's Boshie Suede & Knit Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Bearpaw Kid's Kaylee Knit Booties $35 $23
Buy it
Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad