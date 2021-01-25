Cozy Bearpaw Boots Start At Just $15 At Saks Off 5th Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Designer discount e-tailer Saks Off 5th is currently hosting its massive end-of-season sale, which includes up to 75% off a selection of already marked down clearance items. Not only can you score select cashmere apparel for as low as $40, but you can also find coveted handbags and shoes for less from both luxury and mass market labels.

Before they sell out (as we anticipate they will), we recommend scooping up a pair of discounted Bearpaw boots that are perfectly cozy for winter. Known for its stylish and affordably priced sheepskin boots, the California-based brand typically offers its pairs for under $100. Now, its styles for women and kids start at just $15 on saksoff5th.com during the huge promotional event.

Below, shop a selection of marked down Bearpaw boots for women and kids on the retailer’s website.

Bearpaw Tessa Faux Fur-Lined Suede Boots

A classic silhouette coming in three color options, these suede-covered boots feature an adjustable buckle detail and plush interior designed to wrap the foot in warmth. A versatile pair, you can cozy up in them at home or take them out for errands.

Bearpaw Heidi II Faux Fur & Suede Boots

Bearpaw Prim III Faux Fur-Lined Suede Boots

Complete with an asymmetrical topline and crossed buckle straps, Bearpaw’s chocolate suede Prim lll boot offers a standout look. It’s also lined with faux fur to keep feet warm.

Bearpaw Baby’s Skylar Microsuede Booties

Perfect for new walkers, these microsuede baby booties feature a wool blend lining and secure velcro strap that allows for quick on and off. Plus, they’re now marked down to just $15.

Bearpaw Girl’s Boshie Suede & Knit Boots

These half off chestnut suede boots are designed with a stylish knit backing and buckle detail. Inside, the extra-cozy wool blend lining should keep little feet warm.

Bearpaw Girl’s Faux Fur Booties

This cable knit bootie for girls is lined and trimmed with faux fur for a luxurious feel. It’s finished with a bow and fuzzy pom-pom adornments.

Bearpaw Baby’s Kaylee Faux Fur Booties

Done in all-over white faux fur, these plush booties are sure to make your little one a trendsetter. They also include a warm wool lining and bungee lacing system at the back for easy on and off access.

Bearpaw Kid’s Kaylee Knit Booties

A colorful iteration of the brand’s Kaylee boot, these have a pretty patterned knit upper that will will spice up any loungewear outfit.