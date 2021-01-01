The Greatest Ugg Shoes of All Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We predicted that Ugg footwear would become a stay-at-home fashion staple during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the brand went above and beyond expectations.

Ugg not only continued to produce its most popular silhouettes but surprised fans with innovative marketing moves such as tapping Dennis Rodman to star in its 2020 campaigns as well as teaming up with Telfar to create a buzzy line we can’t wait to see in 2021.

The footwear brand also got a special shoutout from André Leon Talley, when its parent company, Deckers, took home the Footwear News Achievement Award for Company of the Year during the 2020 FNAA virtual show in December. And to round out the year, Ugg unveiled a collaboration with Very Important Puppies, for a collection of shoes for dogs.

There’s no doubt that the comfort-driven footwear brand will continue to trend in 2021. The demand for Ugg’s shearling-lined slippers, boots and shoes prove that comfort and fashion are no longer contradictions, especially in the middle of a global pandemic.

Throughout 2020, celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner as well as Joe Jonas wore the cozy sheepskin shoes out and about. This year, stars and Ugg lovers alike opted for the brand’s signature styles throughout the seasons.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin in L.A. in December, both wearing Uggs. CREDIT: Mega

Originally worn by Australian surfers in the ’60s to keep their feet warm on the beach. Brian Smith, the founder of Ugg, took the concept to Southern California in 1978 and the brand quickly became a quintessential accessory for the SoCal lifestyle. Since then, Ugg shoes have become a fashion staple to celebrities and customers alike thanks to their cozy construction and timeless silhouette that goes with just about anything.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted enjoying the snow in Mammoth Lakes, CA. CREDIT: Marksman / MEGA Here’s a closer look at Joe Jonas’ Ugg slippers. CREDIT: Marksman / MEGA The company continues to stay relevant by teaming up with buzzy brands and designers for collabs as well as rolling out new styles, like the Ugg Fluff Yeah slide, which continues to perform as well as their classic boots.

Now take a look back at our roundup of the greatest Ugg shoes of all time, the most iconic silhouettes that continue to shape both the fashion and footwear industries.

The Classics

What’s more nostalgic than a pair of Ugg Classic Short or Classic Tall boots? How about the Bailey Button boot, a style that Jennifer Lopez continues to love? For many, the Classic collection from Ugg is reminiscent of the 2000s, along with Juicy Couture tracksuits and Paris Hilton.

The Ugg Classic ShortII boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To buy: Ugg Classic ShortII boot, $170; Ugg.com.

The suede boot has made a comeback this year thanks to the reign of casual dress during the lockdown and the new generation of style-defining celebs that are gravitating towards the same silhouettes. Among the Ugg boots worn this year, the brand’s Classic Ultra Mini II was a hit, especially for stars such as Kendall Jenner who was spotted in the shoe.

Kendall Jenner spotted after a workout in Los Angeles, Dec. 14. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The mini version of the classic boot is easy to slip on and off thanks to the convenient pull tabs in the back. The suede shoe comes in six colorways including classic neutrals and bold hues.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To buy: Classic Mini Ultra II boot, $150; Ugg.com.

Bring on the Fluff

Ugg’s brightly-colored and patterned fuzzy slides were more than just a fashion statement in 2020. Among its popular slipper-sandal hybrid style, the Fluff Yeah slipper entered center stage.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah slipper, $100; Nordstrom.com.

Aside from its vibrant colorways and cozy exterior, Ugg decided to take its iconic style to the next level by teaming up with Born This Way Foundation for a limited-edition collection ahead of Pride Month for June 2020. The Deckers-owned brand donated 25% of each sale of Fluff Yeah slippers to the LGBT+ foundation.

Ugg’s 2019 LGBTQ Pride Month collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

And the fun didn’t stop there. Over the summer the brand tapped former NBA player and style icon, Dennis Rodman to star in Ugg’s Fluff You slipper campaign in November.

Dennis Rodman models Ugg’s Samba Red Fluff You slipper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg’s range of fuzzy slides proved to be a hit for a range of consumers, adding a pop of color and a little bit of fun to the year 2020.

Slippermania

Undoubtedly, slippers became one of the dominant silhouettes of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. For both men and women, Ugg’s collection of slippers continues to be a closet staple.

While the Coquette (pictured above on Reese Witherspoon) and Tasman slipper are among some of the bestselling styles for the brand, the Ugg Scuff Logo slipper had a big moment in public this year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Ugg Men’s Scuff Logo Slippers, $80; Zappos.com.

Both Joe Jonas and Tik Tok star Bryce Hall were spotted out and about wearing the shearling-lined slipper with the word “UGG” scrolled on the upper.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall out and about on Dec. 21, 2020. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

The casual footwear option showed us that in 2020, wearing slippers out in public is fair game.

The Collabs

Aside from creating styles that are timeless and comfortable, Ugg’s ability to collaborate with a range of other brands and buzzy designers is yet another strength for the footwear label.

Over the years, Ugg has demonstrated its strength by teaming up with a range of designers and brands, including Bape. The highly-anticipated collab with the streetwear brand starred rapper Lil Wayne and took Ugg’s innovative use of shearling to new heights with daring silhouettes.

Lil Wayne in Ugg x Bape campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The comfort-driven brand’s collabs have even appeared on the runway during fashion month for shows such as Eckhaus Latta, Molly Godard and Y/Project.

Ugg has also teamed with Jimmy Choo, Heron Preston and Jeremy Scott for creative renditions of its classic shearling shoes.

Designer Jeremy Scott models the flame-print boots he created for Ugg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

In 2020, Ugg continued to seek out and work with up-and-coming talent including New York-based designer Telfar Clemmons.

Back in November, Telfar held a 24-hour pre-sale event for its first release with Ugg: two shearling-lined bags resembling the designer’s affordable-yet-exclusive totes.

Telfar x Ugg. CREDIT: Roe Ethridge/Telfar

The Telfar x Ugg collection is set to include apparel and potentially footwear in 2021. We can’t wait to see what the Deckers-owned brand has in store for the new year.

