22 Best Ankle Boots for Women

Boot season is officially here. If you’re looking to add a new pair to your closet, consider the timeless ankle boot. Notably, the silhouette is incredibly versatile. On days when you just can’t decide what to wear, you can reach for ankle boots to add a cool-girl touch to even the most basic outfits. Ankle boots look great with skinny jeans tucked into them or peeking out from underneath wide-leg pants. And, they can even add boho vibes (a la a suede pair) or a touch of edge (via a combat-style option) to flirty skirts and dresses.
When shopping for your perfect pair of ankle boots, first think about style. Do you want a classic silhouette with a rounded toe or something more daring like a style with a pointed or blunt square toe? Ankle boots also come in a range of colors and material, so you’ll want to consider those factors as well during your search. A classic black leather ankle boot continues to be a fall favorite, but any neutral-toned version is a strong move. And for those who love to make a statement, a metallic look can easily become a new go-to.
Your search for the best ankle boots wouldn’t be complete without considering functionality, however. Keep in mind that a flat boot may be easier to walk in for hours on your feet. If you’re looking for something with a little lift, you can also keep things comfortable by opting for a style with a sturdy block or sleek kitten heel. Any style with a cushioned sole and ankle support will also help keep feet happy throughout the day.
Note that in rainy climates, you should choose a waterproof option.
As for plus-size women, who may have wide calves, finding affordable-yet-chic options can be a headache. But we’ve got you covered in this department.
Last but not least, don’t forget to invest in some socks. The rule of thumb is to choose something that doesn’t show (a.k.a. mid-calf, ankle or no show-socks).
Below, shop 22 of the best ankle boots for women, and pick up a pair (or two) for yourself before they sell out.
Dr. Martens Jadon 8 Eye Boots
Best Combat-Style Boot
Haven’t you heard? Dr. Martens are officially back. The iconic ‘90s trend is making the Instagram rounds, and for good reason. The shoes’ clunky soles will add a punk rock touch to floral mini dress or jeans and tee combo. For just under $200, these are bound to be heavy in your rotation.
Rocket Dog Soundoff Boot
Best Ankle Boot for Wide Calves & Feet
This everyday brown boot from Rocket Dog is a great buy for the money. Thanks to its wide opening and what customers call a roomy fit, the boot is even great for people with wide feet or calves. Their soles come in the perfect shade of brown (not too light or too dark), making them easy to style for day or night. As we transition into autumn, pair them with something form-fitting like skinny jeans or leggings to balance out the relaxed fit.
Jeossy Ankle Boots
Best Low Heel Boot
This Amazon favorite is a great casual black boot, featuring a vegan leather upper and side zipper for easy entry. The classic ankle design paired with the barely-there heel make it a perfect pick for your next business trip or weekend outing.
Steve Madden Moira Sand Suede
Best Trendy Ankle Boot
According to fall ’21 runways, this season is all about cool-girl boots with a classic thick sole and fresh feminine edge. Go for a pair done in a light pink or sand color like this style from Steve Madden. Not only will it instantly brighten up any look, but it will also pair well closet staples you’re already wearing like mini dresses, mom jeans and skinny jeans. The style’s elastic sock band forms to your ankle, which reviewers say make these some of the comfiest boots you can own.
Raye Tanna Bootie
Best Kitten Heel Ankle Boot
We love that a kitten heel is chic but not overstated. Try out the look with these eye-catching suede booties from celeb-loved shoe label Raye. They’re a slightly higher-end pick at $250, but with all the wear you’ll get out of them, they’re well worth the investment.
Dr. Scholl’s Mania Boot
Best Wedged Ankle Boot
A wedge bootie is an excellent option if you want a little height but aren’t willing to commit to a traditional heel. These lightweight, flexible slip-ons comes in two neutral shades: brown and black. So take your pick and don’t be surprised if they become your new favorite.
Marc Fisher Raila Bootie
Best Snakeskin Ankle Boot
One easy way to dress up a basic outfit is to add in an animal print boot. This snakeskin pair will instantly add a sophisticated touch to jeans and a button-up for your next meeting or with an LBD for date night.
Dolce Vita Huey Booties
Best Versatile Ankle Boot
Complete with a chunky rubber sole and croc-embossed upper, these versatile booties are elevated but not too fancy. They pair best with ankle-cut jeans that stop right at the top of the boot so you can see the full look. Add a silk top for a night out or a printed shirt for a weekend brunch.
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot
Best Hiking Ankle Boot
Equal parts rugged and stylish, these must-have Timberland hiking boots are made with a sturdy sole, cushioned footbed and a water-resistant finish. We won’t blame you if you wear them off the trail, too.
Chinese Laundry Finn Ankle Boot
Best Pointed-Toe Boot
An exaggerated pointed-toe bootie will add a little je ne sais quoi to your OOTD. French girls are known for that effortlessly thrown-together look which, more often than not, includes an ankle boot like this one from Chinese Laundry. It comes in five wear-with-everything colorways and one standout print.
Coach Lorimer Bootie
Best Luxury Combat Boot
This new design from Coach is on the pricier side, but with fashion-forward details like gold hardware and a double stitched design, you can’t go wrong.
Chloé Susanna Studded Leather Ankle Boots
Best Embellished Boot
By now, you already know that ankle boots are a staple. If you’re going to pull the trigger on a designer pair, this black leather studded pair from Chloé is an excellent choice. A-listers like Miranda Kerr and Heidi Klum both own the style — need we say more?
Sam Edelman Nina Combat Boot
Best All-White Ankle Boot
A bright white boot always adds an unexpected pop of freshness to your look. These synthetic leather lace-ups are more understated than your usual heavy combat boots thanks to a thin, lightweight sole. Dress them up with a cocktail dress or pare them down with your favorite casual denim pieces.
Free People New Frontier Western Boot
Best Western Ankle Boot
Lean into the cowgirl trend without veering into cheesy costume territory with this western-style option from Free People. Subtle appliqué details and a flattering slim fit ensure these will blend seamlessly into your closet. Casually tuck your baggy jeans into them or pair the boots with a flouncy skirt instead.
Bella Vita Wilma Bootie
Best Square-Toe Ankle Boot
To switch things up, try a square toe instead of a pointed toe look. With its minimalist, elegant design, a square-toe bootie will instantly elevate your trousers and sweater combos. This version from Bella Vita is available in three moody neutral finishes: black leather, black suede and gray. Bonus: Its thick block heel is practical and comfortable for walking.
Vagabond Shoemakers Dioon Bootie
Best Platform Ankle Boot
For those of you that gravitate towards a black boot with a rounded toe, this is your classic boot with modern edge. The lugged platform sole is rugged and will lend you extra height.
Isabel Marant Leyane Boots
Best Statement Ankle Boot
Metallic boots are a bold choice, but one worth making. Think of silver or gold the same way you would a neutral (they go well with patterns, solids and colors). That’s why investing in a designer pair makes sense. Isabel Marant is a French label that celebs love, so it’s no wonder these metallic snakeskin leather booties caught our eye.
Naturalizer Val Boot
Best Cold-Weather Ankle Boot
Forget about sacrificing performance for style when it comes to winter boots. This pair from Naturalizer offers the best of both worlds. Trimmed with faux fur and packed with heat-retention technology, the boots are a no-brainer for surviving the harshest of weather. And, they look great with leggings, jeans and even your snow pants for après ski activities.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Bootie
Best Casual Ankle Boot
Love them or hate them, Uggs are here to stay. Luckily, you can get away with wearing the slipper hybrids outside these days. For in-between temperatures, you’ll want these cozy low-cut Uggs in your arsenal. Wear them with leggings on your way to yoga or joggers on a lazy Sunday.
Sorel Harlow Rain Boot
Best Waterproof Ankle Boot
If you live in a climate where rain is a regular occurrence, weatherproof boots are a must. These side-zip ankle booties are made with moisture-wicking, full-grain leather to withstand the elements and a molded-rubber outsole to keep feet dry. An included memory-fit footbed is also supportive for walking long distances.
Journee Collection Gwenn Bootie
Best Leopard Print Boot
Leopard print anything is always in style. A cool cut-out detail at the ankle makes these boots look way more expensive than they actually are. Plus, they feature a Comfort Foam insole to fight off foot fatigue as you go about your day.