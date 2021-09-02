The 15 Best Winter Boots for Men

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’ve mentally accepted it or not, winter is around the corner. If you live in a particularly cold environment, it’ll pay off to be prepared with one of the best winter boots for men.

When shopping for your perfect pair, it’s first important to note that “winter” boots and “snow” boots are slightly different. “Snow boots are specially designed with specific materials and features to be extra warm and waterproof, keeping feet dry and safe from the harsh elements of snow and ice,” says style expert Jené Luciani. Meanwhile, winter boots don’t always have that level of protection, but are still quite sturdy and warm for the colder months.

No matter which style you’re in the market for, warmth is key. “You’ll want [to look for pairs with] cozy linings made of wool or shearling, which are great for keeping you warm, but not sweaty, and regulating temperature,” says Luciani. Also, she suggests choosing options lined with waterproof Gore-Tex to keep feet extra dry or Thinsulate, a synthetic insulation material that traps in heat without adding extra bulk to boots. (Snow boots are more likely to have these features given their purpose, however some more rugged winter boots may offer them, too).

In terms of outer materials, most snow and winter boots will be made with genuine or faux leather, other synthetic finishes like nylon or a combination of the two. While these materials are water-resistant, they’re not fully waterproof on their own, so snow and winter boots are often treated with waterproof technology to effectively block out the elements. Underfoot, Luciani says pairs should have lugged rubber outsoles to keep feet dry and stable in wet, icy conditions.

And when it comes to the socks you’ll wear with your snow or winter boots, don’t skimp on thin, cheap styles. That’s just a recipe for disaster. “Thick winter socks, like those made of wool, that keep you warm and dry are best,” says Luciani. Although not the most ideal scenario, you can also double up on a couple pairs of thinner socks to keep feet warm inside boots.

For shopping made easy, we rounded up the best winter boots for men this season. They come courtesy of top outdoor and luxury leather brands, and are all highly reviewed by customers.

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8″ Gore-Tex

Best Duck Boots

An original that absolutely never gets old, the Bean boots are some of the best men’s duck boots for winter. The latest model now features a Gore-Tex lining for extra water protection, plus Thinsulate insulation to keep your feet warm and cozy. Made from full-grain leather, they’re virtually indestructible and offer great comfort and stability. They perform well in snow and should be able to handle any adventure, from a wet commute to a tough hike.

Kamik Nationplus Boot

Best for Extreme Cold

The Nationplus boot is a fantastic boot that’s made from 100% leather with a rubber sole. The boot is also seam-sealed to keep your feet dry and warm and includes a removable Thinsute liner for extra warmth. In fact, these boots have been tested to withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. You can’t argue with those results. They do tend to run a little large, so be prepared to carry around a little extra bulk.

Keen San Jose 6” Waterproof Boot

Best Work Boot

For people who work in construction or other fields requiring safety toe boots, this Keen style makes a great work boot for colder weather. Weighing only 26.4 ounces, it’s incredibly lightweight thanks to its aluminum toe build — which weighs less than steel alternatives (keep in mind, though, that steel toe boots offer the most impact protection against falling objects). These boots should also keep more you more than comfortable on your journey featuring a waterproof outer membrane, stabilizing TPU shank and air-injected midsole. And while they don’t offer the greatest level of insulation on the market, customers say they’re reliably warm for shorter periods of time. “The boots did a great job keeping my feet toasty in the snow,” said one reviewer. “I just wore one layer of socks and after a few hours, my feet felt cool, but not cold.”

Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot

Best for Wide Feet

These ankle boots are the perfect go-between for winter — not too hefty, but still able to take all sorts of conditions. And with over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these shouldn’t disappoint in terms of performance. The boots feature whole-grain leather uppers and a sturdy rubber sole for plenty of traction on any trail. Plus, they’re seam-sealed, so you never have to worry about water getting in. Some reviewers note the toe box is roomy, so be prepared to wear a couple pairs of socks with these boots if your feet are on the narrow side.

Lems Shoes Boulder Boot Waterproof

Best Minimal Design

If you’re looking for an adventure boot that doesn’t skip on the style points, try the waterproof version of Lems’ leather Boulder boot. It’s especially flexible, able to keep up with your pace while remaining comfortable, and features a zero-drop platform to for stability on uneven terrain.

Skechers Sargeants-Verdict Bootie

Another great ankle boot, this pair from Skechers has all the functionality you need with a waterproof leather upper, cushioned insole and a sturdy rubber sole that keeps your feet firmly planted on the ground. A padded tongue and color add extra comfort. The style has the look and feel of a work boot with winter-ready additions, including a speedy lace-up system that helps you take them off and put them on with ease.

Sorel Caribou Boot

Best for Hiking

Perfect for exploring a wintry city or jaunts in the backcountry, Sorel’s Caribou boot is equal parts attractive and functional — making it one of the best men’s hiking boots for winter. The boot effectively blocks out moisture with a waterproof nubuck upper and seam-sealed construction, plus it features a removable felt liner and faux fur cuff for added coziness and style. In the midsole, a bonded felt frost plug keeps your feet dry. And the outsole is as tough as it looks, featuring a vulcanized rubber shell with ample grip. Definitely a solid recommendation for walking through heavy snow slush.

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Ii

Best Budget

If you’re looking for a quality style that won’t break the bank, these Columbia boots are for you. They’ll keep feet dry thanks to a seam-sealed construction with added mesh materials to prevent feet from overheating as you clock in miles. What’s more, a grippy rubber sole doesn’t hurt on those occasions, either. Notably, these feature Columbia’s proprietary midsole that’s designed to be ultra-lightweight, comfortable and durable. “There’s nothing bad I can say about these boots,” one Amazon reviewer noted. “I walk miles each day through different terrain in these for at least 12 hours a day with no trouble.”

The North Face ThermoBall Lifty II

Most Modern Design

The North Face’s Lifty II is perhaps the best boot for hardcore excursions in the snow. Its upper is made with a PU-coated leather and extends to the calf for extra waterproof protection. Underfoot, the outsole offers plenty of traction and is made with injection-molded EVA — which has a rubber-like quality to it but is much lighter weight. To top it all off, it features high-quality insulation for ultimate warmth on the mountain. “I work in a cold and wet environment,” one reviewer noted. “My feet never get cold or wet with these boots on.”

Labo Snow Boots 103

With an adjustable lace-up closure, these winter-ready snow boots are ready to go in a flash. An all-rubber outsole provides plenty of traction, while the genuine leather upper is waterproof and offers enough flexibility to keep you moving. These boots are super sturdy, too, at least according to Amazon reviewers. One said, “I’m in my third winter with these boots, and they hardly have any signs of wear and tear — not a leak or hole in the sole or seams”

Northikee Snow Boots

Also Consider Budget Boot

Another great budget buy, Northikee’s boots have everything you need to hit the slopes without emptying your wallet. They have a seam-sealed construction to keep feet dry and a 6mm removable felt liner for warmth no matter where you are. With a grooved outsole and decent arch support, these should stay stable and comfortable when the weather’s fierce. And, featuring durable TPR shell and leather upper, they should last you for years. An easy lace-up system also allows for easy on and off.

Ecco Soft7 Tred Winter Boots

Best Hybrid Boot

The ultimate street style pick, these offer the look of a high-top sneaker but with many more rugged benefits — including a Gore-tex lining, waterproof construction and two-component polyurethane outsole to keep you dry and sturdy on the trail or mountain. They also include a mudguard for extra durability and protection.

Nisolo All-Weather Andres Boot

Most Stylish Winter Boots

There’s nothing like a clunky winter boot to ruin a party outfit. But with Nisolo’s Andres boots, you don’t have to worry about detracting from your look in order to keep feet protected during your commute. The silhouette is undeniably sharp yet not at the expense of function, complete with a water-resistant leather upper, gusseted tongue for flexibility and sturdy rubber sole for traction. And you can feel good about your purchase, too, as the pair is ethically made in a family-run factory in Mexico.

Ross & Snow Phillipe Coffee Duck Boot

Best Splurge

Duck boots aren’t known to be particularly fashionable, but this style from Ross and Snow is a rare exception. Perfect for a snowy night on the town, these boots are made with supple calfskin leather and a waterproof injected welt to keep you dry and comfortable. A Vibram sole offers stability on slippery streets, while a full shearling lining adds ultimate warmth and luxury. Pairing these with jeans and chinos for a chic winter look.

Scarosso Edmund Brown Boots

These hand-crafted boots offer the best of style and performance. They’re packed with rugged features like padding at the leg for optimal comfort, a gusseted tongue to keep moisture out and hook-and-eye fasteners for easy access. The boot’s Artic Grip sole is second-to-none, ensuring safety and stability on ice and show. Although these calfskin boots will cost you a pretty penny, they’re sure to last you many seasons and work with most everything in your closet.