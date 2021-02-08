The Best Dr. Martens Platforms You Can Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens boots and shoes are simply ubiquitous. The edgy and durable silhouettes continue to grace runways and have become off-duty staples for trendsetters like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and more. While the brand began with its iconic 1460 boot over six decades ago, Dr. Martens now offers a selection of equally cool platform boots and elevated shoes, including chunky sandals and polished oxfords.

Many of these raised options feature a Goodyear welt construction that’s heat-sealed and reinforced with the brand’s signature welt stitch. In addition to offering durability, this design creates a barrier to keep water out and allows the shoes to be easily resoled when you’ve finally worn them out. What’s more, most Dr. Martens styles come with proprietary air-cushioned outsoles to cushion your stride and provide reliable grip.

Generally speaking, platform shoes have had a history of making the wearer feel more confident and empowered (in fact, the sky-high silhouette was often found at protests during the women’s liberation movement in the mid-1970s). So, it’s no wonder why the platform trend has become popular again in recent years. While, chunky “post-apocalyptic” combat boots were one of the biggest trends of 2020, just about any shoe style with an exaggerated platform will help you feel on-trend.

Watch on FN

From chunky winter boots to summer sandals, Dr. Martens can easily help you nail the elevated aesthetic. Below, shop some of the best Dr. Martens platform shoes and boots available for men and women.

Dr. Martens 1461 Smooth Leather Platform Oxford Shoes

Designed for height and stability, these 1461 Smooth Leather Platform Oxford Shoes are set atop a hefty 1.5-inch Quad sole with excellent traction. They’re also Goodyear-welted with Dr. Martens distinctive yellow stitching.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Sinclair Women’s Leather Platform Boots

Also equipped with a 1.5-inch platform, Dr. Martens Sinclair Boots can be fastened in two ways: via the laces or the center zipper for faster on and off. What’s more, they include the label’s air-cushioned sole that’s slip-resistant to ensure steady footing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens 1460 Bex Smooth Leather Platform Boots

This Smooth Leather eight-eyelet boot also features a Goodyear welt construction for durability and flexibility, plus rugged Bex soles, which sit between the air-cushioned outsole and a full-volume Quad platform. Although not as lofty as other styles, these offer a subtle boost of height.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Vegan Jadon II Platform Boots

This vegan take on the brand’s best-selling Jadon Platform Boot is made with Oxford Rub Off, a synthetic material that offers a high-shine, cherry-red finish. Other highlights of this bold pair include air-cushioned outsoles and rugged commando tread.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Jadon Max Hardware Leather Platform Boots

For a supremely bold look, this towering Jadon Boot includes a stacked 2.2” sole and four buckled ankle straps. A satin gloss finish on the full-grain leather upper gives the pair extra punk rock edge.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Myles Brando Leather Buckle Slide Sandals

Great for summer days or layering with socks on chillier ones, these durable leather slides feature two thick adjustable buckles and a Goodyear welt construction. Uniquely, they’re built on Dr. Martens’ new supe-rlight Ziggy soles featuring a ripple tread for lightweight traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Women’s Leona Orleans Leather Heeled Boots

Dr. Martens offers heeled platform boots, too, including its Leona Women’s Orleans Boot done in a warm butterscotch-colored leather with antiqued brass tunnel eyelets. An aggressive platform sole with commando tread makes these just as rugged as they are stylish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Nartilla Women’s Leather Gladiator Sandals

Another trendy sandal, this lace-up gladiator style boasts a matte leather upper and Goodyear welt construction for lasting wear. You’ll stay steady yet light on your feet thanks to a durable EVA outsole with a slight platform and ripple tread.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens 2976 Faux Fur lined Platform Chelsea Boots

Looking for an extra-cozy boot to wear on bitterly cold days? These faux fur-lined Chelsea boots are a great option. Their Goodyear welt construction and air-cushioned soles make them durable and ultra-comfortable, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Jadon Hi Smooth Leather Platform Boots

Another variation of the popular Jadon Boot, this pair offers a bit more coverage with a higher shaft. The towering smooth leather style has 10 eyelets, a Goodyear welt construction and is stacked on a 1.5-inch Quad sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Terry Leather Strap Sandals

A chunkier take on the gladiator sandal look, this strappy style is adjustable and comes with a Goodyear welt construction and extra-lightweight Ziggy sole.