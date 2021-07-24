The Best Tokyo Olympic Merch to Shop to Support Team USA This Year 

The time has finally come.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have officially kicked off on July 23, and if you’re like us — you probably want to support Team USA in style. If so, you’re in the right place.

In addition to official merch from Ralph Lauren and Skims, other brands and retailers are offering apparel, accessories and footwear that you can wear to celebrate the highly anticipated sporting event.

Whether you’re cheering on from home alone, hosting a watch party or you just want to wear your pride on your sleeves while out and about — we’ve got you covered.

Below, FN has rounded up the best 2020 Tokyo Olympic gear to shop.

Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Blazer

Since 2008, Ralph Lauren has been an official outfitter for US Olympians. For the opening ceremony, Ralph Lauren designed the Team USA Opening Ceremony Blazer, which comes in a classic navy hue and is made with US-grown wool. Additional details include the official logo patch of the Team USA at the right chest.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Pure The Team USA Polo Shirt

This year’s capsule also includes the Pure The Team USA Polo Shirt, which is equipped with ECOFAST Pure, an innovative textile treatment technology from Dow that reduces the amount of water, chemicals, and energy needed to dye cotton textiles. The shirt is also inspired by the look of the the Olympic Games Tokyo 1964.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Skims Paralympic Capsule Rib Legging

It was announced in June that Kim Kardashian’s shape-wear brand is partnering with Team USA a limited-edition collection of undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear designed for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic female athletes. The good news is that fans of the games can also shop the capsule, which includes a pair of cozy Paralympic Capsule Rib Leggings. The pants featured a ribbed construction with an exposed elastic waistband. If you like what you see, act fast as the collection is quickly selling out.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Old Navy Team USA Graphic Pullover Hoodie for Boys

The whole family can join in on the fun as Old Navy is offering Olympic apparel for men, women and kids. The Team USA Graphic Pullover Hoodie, which is available in two colors and boys’ sizing, will keep your young one cozy as it is made of fleece material and features a Team USA graphic at the chest and sleeves. Old Navy is currently offering a discount on select Olympic apparel. Use the code SWEET to get 20% off the outerwear piece.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Nike Team USA Women’s Medal Stand Pants

You too can feel like an athlete in Nike’s Team USA Medal Stand Pants. The pants are lightweight, airy and are made with 90% recycled materials and are available in women’s sizing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Max 2090 USA

The Nike Air Max 2090 is inspired by the beloved Air Max 90, but is given a completely new feel with Nike Air cushioning and of course comes in a red, white and blue colorway.

Nike Air Max 2090 USA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Pacsun Team USA Rings Hoodie

A black hoodie is a wardrobe staple, so after the Olympic games are over — you can still sport this Pacsun Team USA Rings Hoodie. The outerwear piece features the Olympic logo on the right side with USA spelled out on the opposite side.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Pacsun

Kane Revive “Gold Medal”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kane Footwear

Kane Footwear released a limited edition “Gold Medal” colorway of the Revive silhouette in honor of the Olympic games. The shoe was designed with “top-level” athletes in mind, according to a press release and offers an an average 10mm heel-to-toe drop for easy energy transfer due to its active recovery construction.