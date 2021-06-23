Reebok Is Throwing It Back to the ’90s With a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers-Inspired Collection

Thanks to Reebok, you can channel your favorite teenage superheroes.

Today, the sportswear brand unveiled a new collection made in collaboration with the Power Rangers. The drop, which is inspired by the 1990s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, includes reimagined versions of beloved Reebok silhouettes.

Reebok is offering the Zig Kinetica II Red Ranger, Nano X1 Black Ranger, Club C Legacy Blue Ranger, Freestyle Hi Pink Ranger, the Club C Yellow Ranger and the Question Mid Megazord.

The Red Ranger is realized through the Zig Kinetica 2. The sneaker features a jagged toe box to represent the Tyrannosaurus Zord’s teeth with silver Zord accents along the midsole.

The Nano X1 is inspired by the Black Ranger as it features a sleek look that is made for “agility and speed,” Reebok announced in the press release. Additional details include a heel tab design that references the Black Ranger’s signature “’90s fashion sense.”

The Club C Legacy highlights the Blue Ranger’s power that comes from within. The silhouette features a translucent sole, a white collar and heel blocking made to look like the Triceratops Zord’s crown.

As for the Freestyle Hi, Reebok created this silhouette just for women. The workout shoe perfectly represents the Pink Ranger with pink stripes down the front of the upper, a reference to Pterodactyl Zord. The silhouette also features a green broken heart on the inside strap that alludes to the Pink Ranger’s relationship with the Green Ranger.

The Club C — a nod to the Yellow Ranger — features Zord markings and is made to represent the versatility of the sunny character. Making the kick all the more memorable, the silhouette features a wing logo on the back of the tongue as tribute to Thuy Trang, the actress who originally played the superhero before her death in 2001.

The Question Mid is all about the Zord. Reebok brought the concept to life with a range of markings, including a black and yellow logo on the tongue that is made to resemble Zord eyes. There’s also the V-printed eyelets that are designed to look like the Zord’s teeth. The shoe also includes a question mark on the right toe with an M for Megazord.

Reebok x Power Rangers Zig Kinetica 2 Red Ranger. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x Power Rangers Nano X1 Black Ranger. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x Power Rangers Club C Yellow Ranger. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x Power Rangers Freestyle Hi Pink Ranger. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x Power Rangers Question Mid Megazord. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

In addition to the shoes, the packaging has been designed to resemble the Megazord. Shoppers can assemble the boxes and create their very own figure.

The Reebok x Power Rangers collection will drop on June 29 at Reebok.com. Adding to the celebration, the capsule comes as Power Rangers is celebrating 28 years on air. The beloved series made its debut in 1993.