Adidas Just Dropped a Bunch of New Lego Sneakers for Kids

Adidas has partnered with Lego to drop a new line of sneakers for kids with details inspired by the popular toy company’s iconic bricks.

Available now is a new Lego x Adidas footwear collection featuring playful styles for a few of its training and lifestyle silhouettes including the FortaRun, ZX 360, Sport and the Superstar 360 in youth, kids and toddler sizes. Each pair features vibrant color schemes, co-branding on the shoe and overlay panels inspired by the Lego bricks.

Lego and Adidas announced in October 2020 that both brands are embarking on a multi-year partnership together as a way to inspire creativity and to create a more playful, positive and inclusive world. This will include the launch of collaborative products for both adults and kids throughout this year and beyond.

“It’s our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and help children be creative and learn the skills they need to thrive,” Lego Group chief marketing officer Julia Goldin said in a statement. “Great play experiences are a fun way to learn and build creative confidence, and so is sport — and that’s is why we’re so excited about this partnership. Together, play and sport let children experience collaboration and the principles of fair-play, as well as build mental resilience. These are crucial life-skills that can help children unlock their full potential.”

At the time of publication, sizes for some of the aforementioned styles are starting to sell out, so shoppers who are looking to pick up a pair should out hesitate. Check out some of the latest sneakers from Lego and Adidas below.

Lego x Adidas Superstar 360

The lateral side of the Lego x Adidas Superstar 360. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Lego x Adidas FortaRun

The lateral side of the Lego x Adidas FortaRun. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Lego x Adidas Sport

The lateral side of the Lego x Adidas Sport. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Lego x Adidas ZX 360

The lateral side of the Lego x Adidas ZX 360. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

