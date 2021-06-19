Tamu McPherson Launches Shoe Up For Justice In Honor of Juneteenth

Tamu McPherson has one of the most enviable shoe closets in the world. And today, she is using it for a cause.

In honor of Juneteenth, the fashion director and All The Pretty Birds editor-in-chief has launched Shoe Up For Justice, a sales initiative that gives access to her top-notch footwear collection. McPherson has listed nearly 100 pairs from her archive, with everything from sculpturally-heeled Jacquemus sandals and Aquazzura gold-accented mules to trompe l’oeil glittery boots from Miu Miu (yes, remember those?) and satin Prada platforms.

The collection is as enviable and glamorous as one would expect from someone who actually has shoes named after her. But there is more to the initiative than just beautiful footwear for sale. Shoe Up For Justice will donate 97 percent of the proceeds to U.S voting rights causes, including those led by voting activist and grassroots organizers Stacey Abrams.

McPherson in a pair of Chloe Gosselin sandals, part of the Shoe Up For Justice sale benefitting voting rights initiatives. CREDIT: Jon Bronxl

“To avoid retrogressive marginalization in our communities and challenges to our rights, we must hold lawmakers accountable,” wrote McPherson in the editor’s letter included in the All The Pretty Birds digital magazine that the fashion industry power player and former lawyer published in honor of the sale launch. “It is thus highly critical that we keep our feet on the ground and our heel on the vote.”

The editor and photographer in Milan, wearing a pair of Pierre Hardy sandals that are part of the sale. CREDIT: Jon Bronxl

McPherson’s Pierre Hardy sandals (in size 38), for sale through Shoe Up For Justice. CREDIT: Jon Bronxl

McPherson first came up with the idea in late 2020, after the U.S. presidential election revealed the fragility of voting rights in the country. The Milan-based editor and photographer wondered how she could contribute to social justice efforts within her own industry.

“Fashion lovers and lovers of shoes are also interested in making a positive impact in their communities,” McPherson told FN in February. “There is a community of people who have a civic interest and a fashion interest. We’re going to amplify people like Stacey Abrams and others who have dedicated their careers to to fighting voter suppression and to championing for voter rights.”

To celebrate the launch designer Chloe Gosselin also donated her own pair, a leather sandal with a bejeweled tassel detail. The sale goes live at 12 noon EST on Saturday and comes with one very specific detail — all shoes are in McPherson’s own size 38.