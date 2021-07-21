Kanye West Ignites Social Media After Teasing Nike Product in ‘No Child Left Behind’ Clip & Latest Post

Kanye West knows how to get people talking when he’s about to release an album.

Late Tuesday, the rap star took to Instagram and shared two post that has social media buzzing. First, West posted a series of images of jewelry (which features the names of his children, Saint and North, as well as his hometown of Chicago) and an all-black outfit.

However, it was the final photo in the series that had people talking the most. At the bottom of the last image are black Nike socks.

This isn’t the first time he’s sported Nike socks in recent memory. For instance, West had a pair on with his Yeezy Foam Runners at the Balenciaga show this month for Paris Fashion Week.

After creating shoes with Nike, West signed a deal with rival Adidas in 2013, who has produced his Yeezy styles ever since.

West’s relationship with Adidas has been the center of talk on social media for much of the past year. For instance, the rapper took to Twitter in September and proclaimed he would wear Jordans until he’s on the board with Adidas, which got people on the platform talking. Also, in a subsequent tweet, West said, “My first pillar when I’m on the board of adidas will be an adidas Nike collaboration to support community growth.”

A subsequent Instagram post yesterday was a video featuring Sha’Carri Richardson, the electrifying sprinter who was denied the ability to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Prior to her positive test, Richardson made headlines mid-June for dominating the 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Oregon, recording a time of 10.86 seconds and earning a spot on her first-ever Olympic team.

The clip previews West’s song “No Child Left Behind,” which presumably will be featured on his upcoming “Donda” album, slated for release Friday. The video is a promotional vehicle for West’s upcoming Apple Music “Donda” listening event, which will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Nike’s connection to this post by West is Richardson, who is backed by the brand.