Jill Biden Reveals Vibrant White House Christmas Decorations That Are ‘Gifts from the heart’

With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday season is well and truly underway, and with that comes the famous White House Christmas decorations. Today, first lady Jill Biden revealed the theme for this year, “Gifts from the Heart.”
According to a post that Biden made on Instagram, The theme is “inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity.”
Biden went for a traditional take on the Christmas aesthetic this year with an abundance of red green and gold as well as bows and stockings hanging around the house.
Each of the rooms was adorned with lit Christmas trees decorated with shining baubles and bows. Many of the rooms featured decor symbolizing different gifts such as the library which represented the “gift of learning” and the State Dining Room which celebrated the “gift of family” with photos of past presidents and their spouses hanging on the tree.
The Red Room was decked out with different musical instruments. The center of the room boasted a Christmas tree, and off to the side, a garland was draped over the fireplace and featured small gold trumpets hanging from the bows. On the windows, three violins hung from red ribbons.
The house’s main event was the official White House Christmas tree, which stood 18 feet in the White house blue room. The towering tree was elegantly dressed in white bird decorations and silver and gold baubles.
The former English professor posed with her husband in one of the decorated rooms and the photo hung on their Christmas tree. The pair looked classy and festive with the first lady in a long red dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves, pleated detail on the skirt and a thick silver bracelet. President Biden wore a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie.
