See Heidi Klum’s Craziest Costumes From Her Annual Halloween Parties Through the Years

Heidi Klum is known for a lot of things — her modeling days, “Project Runway,” “America’s Got Talent” — the list goes on and on. But fans of the supermodel also know she’s a major lover of all things Halloween.

Klum will host her annual Halloween party tonight, and fans are already beginning to speculate about what her costume might be. Over almost two decades of parties, the A-lister has become known for coming up with over-the-top Halloween costumes through the years. She has also welcomed a slew of celebrity guests, including Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

The model’s most recent costume for Halloween 2021, which she shared on Instagram today, took “till death do us part” to a brand new level. Klum posed atop a broken gravestone in a blood-soaked wedding dress, paired with Sophia Webster sandals with crystal-beaded heels.

2019 found Klum dressed as a spooky nude alien for her 20th annual Halloween celebration. The model’s costume was complete with a glass-encased brain, plus numerous tubes and veins for an added scare factor. At the time, Klum shared the process of creating her look on Instagram—which involved hours of fittings with rubber prosthetics.

Heidi Klum at her 2019 Halloween party, dressed as an alien. CREDIT: MEGA

In 2018, Klum enlisted husband Tom Kaulitz, then her boyfriend, to dress up alongside her. The wild couple’s costume? A very realistic take on the “Shrek” franchise’s romantic leads, Shrek and Fiona.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Klum’s 2017 costume focused on an iconic Halloween reference: Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video. The star paid homage to the clip by dressing as a transformed werewolf, complete with a letterman jacket and vintage-inspired socks and loafers.

Heidi Klum dressed as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” werewolf at her 2018 Halloween party. CREDIT: MEGA

For 2016, the model opted for a group costume. Klum dressed up as a clone of herself alongside five other women—all wearing an embellished bodysuit and thigh-high suede boots.

Heidi Klum (third from left) at her 2016 Halloween bash, dressed as a clone of herself. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Klum paid homage to another pop culture character, Jessica Rabbit, in 2015. Her look came complete with exaggerated facial and body prosthetics—plus the character’s iconic red sparkly dress and purple gloves.

Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit for her 2015 Halloween party. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures/Newscom/MEGA

Klum literally spread her wings for her 15th Halloween celebration in 2014, dressed as a butterfly. With a full-body costume that included massive iridescent wings, antennae and a pair of sequined platform boots, her look was truly outside the box.

Heidi Klum attends her 15th annual Halloween party in 2014. CREDIT: LFI/Photoshot/Newscom/MEGA

Klum’s 2013 costume made headlines for its clever nature, as she went dressed as a 95-year-old version of herself. Her costume featured veins, eye lenses and liver spot appliqués, plus a vintage houndstooth skirt suit and bow-embellished flats. In fact, her costume was so realistic that she was famously nearly not let into her own party.

Heidi Klum dresses as her 95-year-old self for her 2013 Halloween bash. CREDIT: KRISTIN CALLAHAN - ACEPIXS.COM/Newscom/MEGA

In 2011, Klum pulled double duty with two costumes for two parties. The first was a couples costume with then-husband Seal, featuring prosthetic appliqués and makeup for the duo to appear like apes. The second, however, was decidedly spookier. Klum dressed as an anatomical body, with makeup and prosthetics resembling bare muscles and bones—plus a pair of sky-high platform heels.

Heidi Klum dresses as an ape for her 2011 Halloween party. CREDIT: Credit: (Mandatory): Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com/Newscom/MEGA

Heidi Klum dresses as an anatomical body for her second 2011 Halloween party. CREDIT: DJDM / WENN.com/Newscom/MEGA

Klum’s 2010 costume was playful and bright. The model dressed as a futuristic purple and red robot, complete with sparkly purple makeup and a pair of daring stilts with boot attachments.

Heidi Klum dresses as a robot for her 2010 Halloween party. CREDIT: Mandatory Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com/Newscom/MEGA

2009 found Klum dressed as a crow—with a fashionable twist. The model wore a black feather-covered dress, complete with a beak headpiece and wings—plus a stylish pair of gray suede over-the-knee boots by Christian Louboutin.

Heidi Klum dresses as a crow for her 2009 Halloween party. CREDIT: PR

One of Klum’s most controversial Halloween costumes was her 2008 attire, a gory version of the Hindu goddess Kali. Klum’s look included blue body makeup, six prosthetic arms and numerous fake severed heads and hands—plus a metallic gold pair of skull-shaped platform sandals.

Heidi Klum dresses as a bloody version of the Hindu goddess Kali for her 2008 Halloween bash. CREDIT: AJ SOKALNER - ACEPIXS.COM/Newscom/MEGA

Klum stepped out on the red carpet at her 2007 bash in a sultry and sweet costume, dressed as a cat. Her outfit included a sleek catsuit, heart-shaped collar and appliquéd whiskers—plus towering platform boots.

Heidi Klum dresses as a cat for her 2007 Halloween party. CREDIT: WENN/Newscom/MEGA

Klum took inspiration from the Bible for her 2006 costume, dressed as both the Forbidden Fruit (AKA, an apple) and the snake from the Biblical story of Adam and Eve. Her outfit featured a red apple-shaped bodysuit, plus an appliquéd green snake and mismatched red and green boots.

Heidi Klum dresses as the Forbidden Fruit for her 2006 Halloween party. CREDIT: Rachel Worth / WENN/Newscom/MEGA

In 2005, Klum took a walk on the dark side as a gothic vampire. Her stylish take on the horror creature featured a black leather minidress and pointed-toe latex boots—plus a sky-high wig and flowing cape.

Heidi Klum dresses as a vampire for her 2005 Halloween party. CREDIT: KRISTIN CALLAHAN - ACE PICTURES/Newscom/MEGA

Klum’s take on a high-fashion witch was the outfit of choice for her 2004 Halloween party. The model wore a flowing red dress, complete with a bold red wig, feather-covered hat and skeleton attachment. Her look was complete with bloody red makeup and matching latex boots.

Heidi Klum, pictured with Seal, dresses as a witch for her 2004 Halloween party. CREDIT: PNP/WENN/Newscom/MEGA

Klum looked to classic cartoon character Betty Boop for her 2002 Halloween costume. The model paired a red minidress with matching gloves and pointed-toe pumps. Her look was complete with a back wig and exaggerated eye makeup mimicking Boop’s signature features.

Heidi Klum dresses as Betty Boop for her 2002 Halloween party. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For her 2001 Halloween party, Klum debuted one of her most famous costumes: Lady Godiva. Her ensemble included a sparkly white bodysuit and lace-up heeled boots. Klum, however, took the ensemble one step further with a flowing blond wig, bloody lip makeup and a live horse that she rode into the event.

Heidi Klum dresses as Lady Godiva for her 2001 Halloween bash. CREDIT: Mitch Gerber/STAR MAX, Inc./Newscom/MEGA

The location of the event has changed over the years, with Klum hosting in both Los Angeles and New York. But every year, she holds a Halloween bash, always on the actual date, except in 2012, when she pushed back festivities for Hurricane Sandy.

As for what else may come this year, fans will have to wait and see. Chances are, it’s going to be a statement maker.

Click through the gallery to see all of the supermodel’s looks from Halloweens past.

