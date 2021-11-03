FN’s Shoe of the Year Winners Through the Years

Five years ago, FN added a new category to its annual Achievement Awards: Shoe of the Year, beginning with the Adidas Stan Smith in 2014.

While the FNAAs began more than three decades ago, the Shoe of the Year category has quickly become one of the most debated and anticipated honors in the footwear industry. Past winners have included major celebrity names, such as Kanye West and Rihanna, as well as product that makes a statement of its own, no star power needed.

The 2019 FNAAs will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the IAC Building in New York, with this year’s batch of winners to be revealed tomorrow, Oct. 31. In the meantime, take a look at all of the past Shoe of the Year winners:

2020: Nike Dunk

The Nike Dunk had a major moment during a year that returned to comfort and heritage styles, featuring in hit collaborations with the Grateful Dead, Off-White, Travis Scott and more names that span generations.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Seoul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

2019: Dr. Martens 1460 Boot

A classic in itself, the iconic Dr. Martens 1460 boot brought back a grungier appeal to the world of footwear in 2019, almost six decades since Dr. Martens had introduced its first footwear style on April 1, 1960.

The OG Dr. Martens: The 1460 lace-up leather boot. CREDIT: George Chinsee

2018: Fila Disruptor 2

Dad shoes dominated in 2018, and the Fila Disruptor 2 was one of the buzziest takes, with a sawtooth lug sole and subtle detailing. The silhouette resonated with a wide swath of consumers and it was popular among all ages, genders and nationalities.

Fila Disruptor 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

2017: Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh

There was one collaboration every sneakerhead (and celebrity) wanted to get a paw on in 2017: the Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh. Those who couldn’t get their hands on a pair at the $190 retail price ponied up thousands on the resale market.

Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh. CREDIT: Nike

2016: Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna

Since launching in September 2015, the Fenty Puma Creeper enjoyed incredible success, selling out every time it was restocked. The Rihanna x Puma collaboration is no longer, but the singer turned designer continues to churn out hit apparel and footwear at her LVMH brand, Fenty.

Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna in black satin. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

2015: Adidas Yeezy Boost

There has been a lot of buzz about Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy collaboration since its inception, sparking sellouts, site crashes and sky-high resale prices. The Yeezy Boost 350, in particular, has been a massive hit among both A-listers and the general public.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

2014: Adidas Stan Smith

In 2014, the Adidas Stan Smith was nearly ubiquitous. The retro style, based on the 1972 debut iteration named after the famous tennis star, was on everyone’s feet, from hipsters to fashion’s elite. It also received fresh updates through coveted collaborations.

Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

