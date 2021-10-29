Tory Burch Mixes Sport and Superstition in Her New ‘Good Luck’ Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tory Burch is elevating sporty style with a hint of luck through her latest shoe launch, the Good Luck trainers.

Burch’s new Good Luck style, released in her fall 2021 collection, features a lace-up silhouette accented with her signature “Double T” logo. The $278 sneakers prioritize comfort through elements like oversized soles, mesh linings, deep ankle scoops and an EVA-cushioned midsole with a structural wishbone for added support. Its nylon, leather and suede uppers also contain a range of palettes with versatile hues like black, beige and cream, plus fall-worthy tones like dark green, red and blue.

Tory Burch’s Good Luck trainers CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Indeed, the shoe itself stems from Burch’s own superstitions. The curved soles aren’t just embedded with wishbones for comfort — the symbol also serves as a sign of luck. In fact, the designer herself has incorporated superstitions into her everyday life through family traditions, as well as utilizing Feng shui techniques in her stores.

Tory Burch at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. CREDIT: Noa Griffel for Tory Burch

“My mother taught me to carry a red ribbon when I was very young, so everyone we love carried a red ribbon for good luck,” Burch told journalist Alina Cho during her The Atelier speaker series at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this week. “And it goes way beyond that. I always say to my stepdaughters, I don’t need one more thing!”

Tory Burch and Alina Cho talk during “The Atelier with Alina Cho” speaker series at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. CREDIT: Noa Griffel for Tory Burch

As the world re-enters live events and outings since last year’s pandemic struck, Burch is also reflecting on her design ethos. Specifically, the concept of dressing up without sacrificing comfort is “here to stay,” according to the CFDA Award-winning designer.

“It’s going to be a balance. I think a lot of people love sneakers, that’s not going away,” said Burch, while discussing fashion’s future in the COVID-19 pandemic.

