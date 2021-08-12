Toms Releases Two Comfy New Silhouettes in Vibrant Matte Colorways

Today, Toms, the footwear and lifestyle brand, added two new silhouettes to its star lineup for the upcoming fall season — the Mallow Puff and Mallow Puff Mule. Each silhouette features a 33mm sole and quilted nylon uppers. The standard silhouette comes in five colorways: lavender multi matte, burgundy multi matte, black matte, dusty pink matte and mild gray matte. The mule silhouette comes in three colorways: dark fuschia matte, dark mustard matte and white matte, which all feature a matte-themed color palette.

A model wearing a pair of the Toms Mallow Puff shoes. CREDIT: TOMS

The supersized sole and OrthoLite Eco LT HybridTM insoles, which contain 26% eco-content, help add extra comfort and support. The silhouette also features dual-density, high-rebound outsoles for an extra flair.

In June of this year, the brand released the Alpargata Mallow, which featured a plush insole and thicker and a reinvention of the brand’s staple style. The original silhouette came in ten colorways.

As a part of Toms’ social impact strategy, every pair of shoes purchased through the brand gives back to organizations at the grassroots level, and 1/3 of all profits get donated to those doing good on the ground.

The Mallow Puff and mule silhouettes are available for purchase now online at Toms.com and in Toms retail stores for $64.95.

CREDIT: John Duarte

CREDIT: John Duarte

