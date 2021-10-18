Tinashe Talks Day-to-Night Dressing and Her New ShoeDazzle Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

ShoeDazzle’s latest collaborator is Tinashe. The musician serves as the latest muse for the footwear brand—and, as such, has curated a shoe collection that’s both fashionable and wallet-friendly.

“We’ve been working on this collection for so long, [and] I am thrilled it’s finally here!” said Tinashe. “I’m a big fan of the brand and have been watching them over the years. We totally hit it off when we met; I came into the office and had so much fun with the team picking out the perfect collection that really suits me and represents who I am, both personally and style-wise.”

Tinashe stars in the Tinashe x ShoeDazzle campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

When choosing the 14 pairs for her ShoeDazzle lineup, Tinashe’s main inspiration was herself. The singer’s love of multifunctional shoes directly influenced those she chose, which include lug-sole loafers, lace-up pumps, and pointed-toe boots in various colors, textures and heel heights. They’re available now from $40-$65 on ShoeDazzle.com.

“My style is versatile, so my inspiration was to have a collection that reflects the versatility I need in my life,” she shared. “I wear heels so I can feel sexy and dance in them, but I also wear tons of boots since those can take you from day-to-night.”

Tinashe stars in the Tinashe x ShoeDazzle campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Several of the line’s prominent details include chunky soles, block heels and pointed-toe silhouettes. It’s no coincidence that the “2 On” singer chose the elements for her ShoeDazzle line; not only are they fashion-forward, but also factor in comfort and height.

“Pointed-toe silhouettes are so in style right now, I can’t get enough of them,” said Tinashe. “I also think they’re really flattering on the leg and can make a small girl like me feel tall. The chunky soles also give me lots of height, but most importantly, they’re super comfortable. I can wear those all day!”

Tinashe stars in the Tinashe x ShoeDazzle campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Day-to-night footwear is a large part of the collection, which also reflects Tinashe’s casual style. “All the shoes serve a different purpose for my every day—dope sneakers to run around LA in, cool boots with pockets, chic loafers and, of course, some gorgeous dancing heels” she said, counting the now-sold-out Pegah suede booties as a favorite.

Tinashe stars in the Tinashe x ShoeDazzle campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

The “Superlove” singer has had a busy fall season since releasing her album “333” this summer, which she’s currently promoting on tour. After returning to the live events circuit, she’s sat front row for brands like Moschino, Carolina Herrera and Christian Cowan during Fashion Week—and even performed at Cowan’s NYFW afterparty. After 2020, she’s ready to experience in-person events in the future, particularly with her fans.

“It’s been such a busy year, and I’m loving it!” said Tinashe. “I am really grateful to be doing in-person events and on tour again, I definitely don’t take that for granted.”