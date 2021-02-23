This New Shoe Brand Believes Walking Is the Key to Wellness

Walk is the new run. That’s the mantra for Strole, a new comfort-infused fitness shoe line from a group of industry veterans.

The brand was founded by husband-and-wife duo Craig and Amanda Taylor, in partnership with product designer Ralf Messemer.

The Taylors have a long history in product development and marketing for companies such as Nike, Clarks, Dr. Martens and most recently Ziera Shoes. But for their first solo venture, they’re getting a boost from business partner Tom Romeo, whose firm, Romeo & Juliet (parent to Bearpaw and Flip Flop Shops), is lending its sourcing and logistical expertise.

“I’m really excited about the direction Craig and Amanda are taking,” said Romeo. “They want this to be a premium sit-and-fit brand. And their passion, expertise and knowledge are second to none.”

Craig Taylor noted that unlike other comfort labels, Strole is focused around movement and wellness. “We talked to hundreds of doctors, and they all said the same thing: Give somebody 15 to 30 minutes of simple walking and it will change their lives for the better,” he said. “So we framed a brand around that idea of self-investment and a simple, attainable, healthy lifestyle.”

The made-in-China collection debuts this spring with roughly 40 SKUs — mainly lightweight everyday sandals and sneakers. But for fall ’21, Strole will expand quickly, introducing occupational shoes, indoor-outdoor slippers and performance trail and fitness sneakers. The line is targeted to better independent footwear and running stores, with retail prices ranging from $70 to $120.

The special ingredient in Strole is its unique comfort technology, based on Taylor’s experience working with foot health experts and biomechanics studies in Europe. The system consists of a corrective arch support, impact-reducing Poron air cavities and a “cradle-like” molded footbed that promotes alignment.

In addition to encouraging foot health, Strole also aims to benefit the planet: The goal is for all its products to be recyclable and biodegradable by 2025.