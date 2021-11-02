Jennifer Lopez Re-Creates Her Iconic ‘All I Have’ Video in Coach’s 2021 Holiday Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Icons last forever — which Coach is proving in its new holiday campaign, starring Jennifer Lopez.

In the clip, which is part of Coach’s “Coach TV”-themed campaigns, Lopez stars in a 2021 take on her 2002 “All I Have” music video. The original visuals featured an iconic scene of Lopez walking down snowy streets after a breakup in a furry hooded coat, carrying armfuls of denim Coach bags and luggage with a stuffed dog. The leather brand’s 2021 version features scenes from the original, before cutting to Lopez in 2021 walking through the snow in a modern ensemble from its holiday collection.

Lopez revamps her 19-year-old ensemble with a twist, wearing a shearling-accented coat, scarf, blue jeans and gold earrings. In an homage to her original video, the “On the Floor” singer carries a stuffed dinosaur (mimicking Coach’s Rexy mascot) and numerous logo-covered Coach bags. Though it’s a more casual look than her original, the same themes are still present — and cements Coach’s messaging at the end, “Because icons last forever…” You can discover the full campaign below.

For footwear, Lopez wears Coach’s new Buckle mules. The pair features soles, uppers and a wide strap in the brand’s signature logo jacquard and lined in brown leather. Their boldest feature is a large gold buckle on each strap, which makes the pair fully adjustable. They also include 4.25-inch stiletto heels, finishing the shoes off with a sleek accent. Lopez’s mules retail for $195 on Coach.com.

Coach’s Buckle mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Lopez‘s video was part of the brand’s “Give a Little Love” campaign for the 2021 holiday season, shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and Renell Medrano. In addition to the Grammy Award-winning star, ads for the new collection feature Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Rickey Thompson, Richie Shazam, Kiko Mizuhara, Barbie Ferreira and Quincy. The line’s upcoming footwear features men’s combat boots and low-top sneakers, while women’s offerings come in strappy sandals, low-top sneakers, heeled mules and slingback pumps in hues of beige, black and red. All imagery spotlights a variety of colorful ensembles, metallic and neutral leather handbags worn by stars to celebrate the importance of affection this time of year.

