×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Leaving Adidas to Become Jordan Brand Athlete

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
dak prescott, adidas, jordan, brand, deal, money
Dak Prescott
CREDIT: AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making moves from Adidas.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pro football player is leaving his longtime ties with the German sportswear brand to sign a major contract with Nike-owned Jordan Brand. The deal will make Prescott the only Jordan Brand quarterback in the league, as well as the highest-paid NFL player in the label’s wheelhouse — the Cowboys and Prescott inked a four-year, $160-million contract back in March. Prescott will also be the only current member of the Cowboys lineup to have a deal with Jordan Brand.

The Mississippi State graduate has been an Adidas ambassador since his rookie year back in 2016. During their time as partners, the Three Stripes brand and Prescott released a series of collaborative collections and the athlete sported cleat designs from the label during games and practices.

ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer shared images of Prescott, who is returning from an ankle injury, at the Cowboys minicamp yesterday wearing Jumpman-adorned cleats. The shoes featured all-black uppers with lugged base for grip and elasticated ankle support.

FN has reached out to Jordan Brand for a comment on the deal but have yet to get a response.

In addition to his reported new role as a Jordan Brand athlete, Prescott has had ties to PepsiCo, AT&T, DirectTV, 7-Eleven, Beats By Dre, and more; in the past few months, the 27-year-old starter also became a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch InBev. Forbes currently ranks the athlete as No. 4 on its World’s Highest-Paid Athletes with $107.5 million as of June 4.

John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad