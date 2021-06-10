Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Leaving Adidas to Become Jordan Brand Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making moves from Adidas.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pro football player is leaving his longtime ties with the German sportswear brand to sign a major contract with Nike-owned Jordan Brand. The deal will make Prescott the only Jordan Brand quarterback in the league, as well as the highest-paid NFL player in the label’s wheelhouse — the Cowboys and Prescott inked a four-year, $160-million contract back in March. Prescott will also be the only current member of the Cowboys lineup to have a deal with Jordan Brand.

The Mississippi State graduate has been an Adidas ambassador since his rookie year back in 2016. During their time as partners, the Three Stripes brand and Prescott released a series of collaborative collections and the athlete sported cleat designs from the label during games and practices.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is leaving adidas and signing a five-year agreement with the Jordan Brand, per source close to situation. Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand QB, the only Cowboys player, and highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2021

ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer shared images of Prescott, who is returning from an ankle injury, at the Cowboys minicamp yesterday wearing Jumpman-adorned cleats. The shoes featured all-black uppers with lugged base for grip and elasticated ankle support.

FN has reached out to Jordan Brand for a comment on the deal but have yet to get a response.

With Dak Prescott moving to the Jordan Brand, as @AdamSchefter has reported, here are the cleats he has worn in the minicamp. (Photo courtesy of ⁦@dallascowboys⁩) pic.twitter.com/Y36PF5xh0y — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 10, 2021

Another look at Dak Prescott’s Jordan Brand from today’s practice. (Photo courtesy ⁦@dallascowboys⁩) pic.twitter.com/lS41nqCZPR — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 10, 2021

In addition to his reported new role as a Jordan Brand athlete, Prescott has had ties to PepsiCo, AT&T, DirectTV, 7-Eleven, Beats By Dre, and more; in the past few months, the 27-year-old starter also became a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch InBev. Forbes currently ranks the athlete as No. 4 on its World’s Highest-Paid Athletes with $107.5 million as of June 4.