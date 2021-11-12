Bape Looks Ahead to Spring With Pastel-Colored Bape Stas Coming Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bape has a set of new Bape Sta styles coming soon.

The Japanese streetwear brand confirmed this week that its latest Bape Sta “Pastel Color” collection will hit stores this weekend. The capsule will include three colorful pastel iterations of Bape’s signature Bape Sta silhouette that are meant to juxtapose the traditional hues used in products during the current fall and upcoming winter seasons.

The pairs feature a premium leather upper with white serving as the base of the shoe before the looks are broken up with green and pink, pink and blue, or blue and green accents covering the overlay panels, shoelaces, and star logo on the sides. The styles also feature the iconic Ape head logo stamped on the heel counter and also in the form of a lace dubrae at the forefoot. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a solid-colored rubber outsole.

“These shoes defy the typical muted, dark, and mundane palettes that the winter and autumn months often inspire. Bursts of pink, blue, and green pastel on the 3 shoe bodies and star logos provide a year-round style that can reintroduce colour into even the most subdued outfit. No matter what time of year, you can now always add a touch of joyous pastel to embellish and enliven your look, “Bape wrote for the product description of the collection.

The Bape Bape Sta “Pastel Color” collection will be released this Sunday at US.Bape.com and at Bape stores and will be available in sizes for both men and women. Each pair will come with a $202 price tag.

The Bape Bape Sta “Pastel Color.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

