Rothy’s and Evian to Collaborate on Tennis-Inspired Collection Made Out of Water Bottles From the US Open

Evian and Rothy’s paired up to create a sustainable capsule collection.

On Wednesday, the shoe and bottled water companies announced the partnership to create a limited-edition, tennis-inspired capsule collection created by Rothy’s made out of repurposed Evian water bottles. The companies plan to collect Evian bottles from the 2021 US Open, which Evian sponsors, and transform the bottles into a first-of-its-kind capsule collection.

Their goal is to give the Evian bottles collected from the tournament a fashionable second life of court-side gear and accessories, made using Rothy’s low waste, circular-focused manufacturing method. The water bottles will be blended with other recycled plastic bottles and made into thread, which Rothy’s will then use to knit each item. The lineup has an active lifestyle in mind and could include everything from headwear to tennis bags, potentially testing into new categories for the brand. The collection will be released in September 2022.

“The Rothy’s x Evian partnership is a chance for our team to create a first-of-its-kind capsule collection and push the limits of Rothy’s design and manufacturing capabilities,” Rothy’s head of sustainability, Saskia van Gendt said in a statement. “As Rothy’s marches towards our ambition to achieve circular production, we’re excited to be developing and scaling innovative recycling solutions. Circular design begins where another product’s life might have ended, and we’re looking forward to repurposing recycled Evian bottles into beautiful, high-quality pieces.”

Both Rothy’s and Evian have focused on sustainability in the past. Rothy’s was created with sustainability in mind and the company announced earlier this year that they have committed to reaching circular production by 2023. Evian is certified carbon neutral and all bottles are fully recyclable, plus they are committed to being circular by 2025.