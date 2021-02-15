Cariuma Reveals a High-Cut Version of Its Latest Sustainable Skate Shoe

After the September 2020 reveal of the Catiba Pro Skate shoe, Brazilian sustainable shoe brand Cariuma is set to deliver a new iteration of the silhouette.

Available via preorder now is the Catiba Pro High, a fresh version of the shoe designed with a high-top upper. Cariuma said the Catiba Pro High is its most requested style ever after fielding thousands of asks via social media comment, email and more.

Cariuma Catiba Pro High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

Much like the low-cut iteration of its predecessor, the Cariuma Catiba Pro High is built with style, comfort and quality in mind. And like all of Cariuma’s footwear, the Catiba Pro High features premium sustainable materials and ethical handcrafted production.

For instance, the upper is made with organic cotton canvas and ethically-sourced suede, and the outsole — designed with a classic herringbone pattern for grip — features raw natural gum rubber. Aside from the sustainable materials, the Cariuma Catiba Pro High is built with a high collar, padded tongue, internal cushion for ankle stability and memory-foam insoles for arch support and shock absorption.

Also, as with all of its footwear, the brand will plant two trees for every pair sold.

The Cariuma Catiba Pro High is available in sizing for men and women, and comes with a $119 price tag.

Cariuma Catiba Pro High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

To Buy: Catiba Pro High (Preorder — Men’s), $119; Cariuma.com

To Buy: Catiba Pro High (Preorder — Women’s), $119; Cariuma.com

