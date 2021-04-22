Adidas, Allbirds, Reebok + More Celebrate Earth Day With New Initiatives, Commitments and Giveaways 

Happy Earth Day.

Today marks the anniversary of the environmental movement that encourages a public consciousness about pollution and promotes ways to lead a greener and more sustainable life.

Considering shoes and apparel contribute to the massive amounts of waste that end up in landfills, the footwear industry is speaking out and taking action. From new initiatives, commitments and products, labels are promising to do their part to save the planet.

Keep reading below to learn how brands are recognizing Earth Day.

Adidas

Adidas shared an Instagram video of Parely for the Oceans founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch speaking on the detrimental impact plastic waste has on the oceans.

“@CyrillGutsch sees possibilities in giving ocean plastics a new home. Where imagination meets collaboration. Where plastics are turned into products. And where we all see the possibilities too, in taking action to help end plastic waste,” Adidas wrote in the caption of the post.

“What possibilities do you see? #ImpossibleIsNothing #EarthDay.”

Allbirds

This Earth Day, Allbirds is helping other brands be more transparent about their carbon footprint.

“We think carbon emissions should be labeled as clearly as price,” Allbirds wrote on Instagram. “They’re the primary culprit in the global climate crisis, after all.”

“So this Earth Day, we’re giving away our Carbon Footprint tools to the entire fashion industry. Hopefully they’ll help us make measuring and labeling emissions the hot new trend,” the brand continued. “@ the brands that you’d like to start seeing Carbon Footprint labels from. And check out the link in our bio for more.”

Reebok

Ahead of the big day, Reebok unveiled three new eco-friendly sneakers — the Zig Kinetica II [REE]CYCLED, the Floatride Energy GROW and the Nano X1 Vegan — as the brand doubles down on its commitment to sustainability.

The brand explained on Instagram today that moving forward at Reebok, “it’s ALL about the ingredients.”

“Sourced from nature or from processed plastic waste, the materials that make up our sustainable products support our goal. To create innovative solutions that will help build a fitter planet without impacting performance. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay.”

Revolve

In celebration of Earth Day, Revolve is giving away a $1,000 gift card and making donations to One Tree Planted, an organization that aims to help global reforestation.

“ENTER TO WIN: #REVOLVEfortheworld SWEEPSTAKES as a brand, we are committed to making a longterm, positive environmental impact. So, in honor of Earth Day we’re giving THREE lucky babes the chance to win a $1,000 gift card to revolve.com — but that’s not all, we’re also making a one-time donation to @onetreeplanted and will be planting 100 trees in each winner’s name.

Teva

On their Instagram, Teva is highlighting “plant mama and low-waste advocate Cindy Villaseñor.

“One thing that I have come to learn is that we are part of nature, not separate. As we interact with the soil and plants, there is a place for us in this ecosystem. To me, Earth Day is every day. I honor it by trying to live the best sustainable life I can, even when it’s not perfect.

Vans

This week, Vans announced new global commitments to environmental sustainability that will be achieved by 2030.

The footwear label shared some of its goals on Instagram today, explaining that 100% of the company’s top products will be regenerative, responsibly sourced and renewable and the brand will no longer use plastic bags.

Hoka One One

The sneaker brand also teamed up with Cindy Villaseñor to share ways customers can incorporate sustainable practices in their everyday lives.

Some tips include, limiting “all single-use items, like water bottles, plates, cups, eating utensils, napkins, cleaning/drying towels, and anything else.

“Opt for package free fruits and veggies at your local market or farmer’s market,” Villaseñor continued. “Instead of individual bottles, fill up reusable growlers at your local brewery for beer and kombucha.”

K-Swiss

K-Swiss has launched a new sustainable collection and will be hosting an Instagram Live to talk about the new eco-friendly line.

“Happy Earth Day from K-Swiss! Now more than ever, we’re focused on reducing our carbon footprint on the environment. Today we’re celebrating with a special K-Swiss Live to talk about our brand new collection: K-Swiss Undyed.”

Kenneth Cole

Today, Kenneth Cole is unveiling a new sustainable shoe, called the Resource sneaker, which features a plant-oil infused footbed, recycled laces and up-cycled rubber grindings.