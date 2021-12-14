Golden Goose Is Dropping New Space-Star Sneakers That Are Designed for Comfort

Golden Goose is finishing off the year with two brand-new styles.

After a year of celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Italian luxury label released a new and unique footwear silhouette, called Space-Star. The shoe, available today, will only be on sale for 48 hours on its website.

Named after the concept of being in continued comfort, enabling one to detach from daily life and find their own unique Space, comes the Space-Star. The new gender-neutral sneakers from Golden Goose are made up of a variety of materials. Lined with a soft, plush shearling, this new design is available in a range of suede, nylon, leopard printed pony skin and glitter while keeping the instantly recognizable star on the sides.

Golden Goose Space-Star Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Golden Goose

The shoes were designed with comfort in mind with an emphasis on lightness, thanks to the extra-cushion sole and the memory foam padded insole. Like previous styles, these sneakers maintain Golden Goose’s signature distressing, attempting to capture the casual, unique and lived-in look that the brand strives for.

After the 48-hour window closes at 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, you’ll be out of luck until next year. The sneaker will then be available on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, across both the Golden Goose website and across its main global doors. To celebrate the launch, unique immersive pop-ups and installations will be unveiled by the brand early next year.

Golden Goose Space-Star Sabot Shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Golden Goose

Buy Now: Golden Goose Space-Star Sabot Shoes, $745

Golden Goose Space-Star Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Golden Goose

Buy Now: Golden Goose Space-Star Sneakers, $745