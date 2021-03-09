Why These $15 Walmart Sneakers Are TikTok’s Hottest New Trend

Amongst all the dance crazes and celebrity videos across TikTok, a new trend has emerged and it involves an unexpected sneaker.

The Time and Tru platform sneaker from Walmart became an Internet craze after a few videos on the media sharing platform went viral featuring the affordable kicks. Retailing for just $15 at Walmart.com, creators quickly discovered that the all-white shoes make for easy customizations using acrylic paint also available from the mega-retailer.

A post from user kate_may310 has already garnered over 1.3 million views and 171,000 likes after being shared on February 9. Similar videos that followed from other users as well received up to 7.4 million views and 2.2 million likes.

The wallet-friendly sneakers feature a platform base with leather-inspired uppers and a lace-up paneled silhouette, bearing resemblance to designs from Nike, Puma and top athletic brands. The neutral white base as well allows for easy personalization with multicolor accents and unique embellishments of your choosing. Across TikTok, creators have added monochrome paint jobs, neon decor for spring and smiley face doodles amongst a myriad of other ideas.

Time and Tru Walmart Platform sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

At-home sneaker customization became a huge trend in 2020 amidst stay-at-home mandates and global quarantines. Footwear fans across TikTok and Instagram alike took to social media to show off their own twists on trending shoes, tie-dying canvas kicks, doodling on their Nikes in permanent market and painting on leather pairs just like the new Walmart sneaker craze.