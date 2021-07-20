Social Status & Nike Tease Upcoming Nike Dunks That Symbolize the Importance of Free Summer Lunch Programs

Social Status and Nike are joining forces once again.

This week, the boutique and sportswear giant unveiled a first look at their two upcoming Dunks. Called the Social Status x Nike “Free Lunch” Dunks — the silhouettes are inspired by the importance of summertime free lunch programs that underserved families rely on.

To bring the sneakers to life, Social Status and Nike designed the kicks to look like milk cartons with playful, pastel colorways. The shoes feature a sleek wax canvas and are finished with velvet accents and corduroy detailing.

Further honing in on the milk theme, one silhouette features chocolate and rust colors while the other shoe is covered in a pale pink hue with ivory finishes — similar to a strawberry milk carton.

Social Status x Nike “Free Lunch” Dunks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

The silhouettes are expected to release this fall on socialstatuspgh.com. An exact release date and sizing has not yet been revealed.

As shoppers wait for the new debut, there’s another Nike Dunk on the way — and its dropping this month.

Nike also confirmed that the Nike Dunk Low “Light Soft Pink” is launching on July 31 with a $100 price tag. The upcoming iteration of the low-top model features a premium leather construction on the upper and dons a pink-based color scheme combined with light green overlay panels and purple-colored Swoosh branding on the sides.

The Nike Dunk debuted in 1985 and was originally designed as a performance basketball shoe but as the years passed, the shoes have become a popular lifestyle option amongst sneaker fans.