Mahabis Expands Its U.S. Slipper Line With a New Eco-Friendly Style and a Massive Holiday Collection

Mahabis is bringing a new eco-friendly slipper to U.S. consumers.

This month, the London-based premium slipper maker will expand its product offering stateside with the introduction of the Alto, a slipper-boot the brand described as being ideal for every indoor adventure.

Mahabis executed the Alto with a look reminiscent of a Chelsea boot, and built it with recycled wool uppers and the cushioning and comfort of a slipper. To achieve the comfort desired, the brand equipped the look with premium PU footbeds with padded arch support.

“We’ve taken the world’s most comfortable shoe, the slipper, and ripped up the rulebook by creating something functional, yet beautiful, and representative of the place that has become the epicenter of all for all,” Mahabis CEO Iain Martin said in a statement.

The Mahabis Alto arrives Oct. 25 and will retail for $190.

Mahabis Alto. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mahabis

What’s more, the brand said it plans to significantly bolster its U.S. product range for the fall and winter. In addition to the new Alto silhouette, this expansion will include bold bright colors — more than 30 colorways and fabrics in total — and a limited-edition holiday line.

The highlight of the expanded offering is the Curve, an existing silhouette that will come in a range of vibrant colors, with a $130 price tag. The Curve, a machine washable look, is built with a sole that curves up to protect the toe from scuffing, and features recycled felt featuring 100% organic Italian wool on the uppers. The wool, Mahabis said, is sourced from Bigagli, a 50-year-old mill near Florence, Italy, and contains at least 50% recycled wool fibers from clothing previously destined for landfill.

Mahabis will also deliver more iterations of its Classic, Breathe and Mule looks. Also, for the holiday season, the brand will release special-edition party styles, including a sleek black sequins silhouette, a gilded pony style and an embossed alcantara slipper in red.

Prices will range from $109 to $180, and the styles can be purchased via Mahabis.com and Zappos.com.

This expansion is happening at a time ideal for players in the slipper space, with people still working from home and a demand for casual, comfortable footwear present.

“This expansion in the U.S. comes at a perfect time, as consumers settle into a new work/life balance and are hungry for fresh looks. They are seeking distinct style, happy colors and versatility that fits their current lifestyle,” Martin said in a statement. “Our designers gave careful thought as to what resonates for all, be it practicality for the on the move mom, bright colors and designs for the creatives to pared-back styles for bankers.”