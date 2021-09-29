Oscar Mayer Debuts ‘Street Meat’ Collection Featuring Slides & Socks You’ll Crave

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oscar Mayer is about more than just baloney these days.

The meat company created its streetwear line, Street Meat, which features a range of products that bolster the brand’s signature red, orange and yellow colorway and gives a meaty take on some popular streetwear trends.

The capsule collection consists of 13 pieces like sweatshirts, a tracksuit, T-shirts, bucket hats, bomber jackets, socks, sweatpants and more. Also included within the collection is a pair of bright sandal slides that incorporate a yellow upper and red sole.

A model wearing the slides from the Oscar Mayer Street Meat Collection.

The Street Meat capsule collection acts as a modern-day uniform for Oscar Mayer’s Hotdoggers, who are the official drivers of the iconic Wienermobile.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of sparking smiles and bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and streetwear is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Megan Lang, associate marketing director. “The ethos of streetwear is hyper-serious and hyper-exclusive, so we hope fans embrace the Oscar Mayer version of Meatwear and have a little more fun getting dressed this fall.”

Today, the limited-edition collection is hiding at hot dog carts in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Oscar Mayer also offers Wienermobile pop-up shops that will sell the collection throughout October. Customers interested in copping a few pieces can also follow Oscar Mayer on Twitter to find the Street Meat collection.