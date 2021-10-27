×
Neiman Marcus Celebrates ‘Big’ for the Holidays With New Fantasy Gifts Starring Lindsey Vonn and a 30-Carat Diamond

By Aaron Royce
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: View of dance performance during the Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event on October 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
Dancers perform during the Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut and Fantasy Gifts launch event in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The holidays are fast approaching — and Neiman Marcus is already prepared, thanks to its new campaign and 2021 Fantasy Gifts.

Neiman Marcus‘ holiday campaign “Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger” focuses on values of love and meaningful experiences. The imagery centers on two dancers meeting at a snowy Neiman Marcus store and romantically dancing to a cover of “It Had to Be You” by Rachel Norman. Other photos feature couples walking through the snow, mountains and a splashy holiday party.

Neiman Marcus, holidays, Christmas, campaign
Neiman Marcus’ “Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger” holiday campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The retailer’s Fantasy Gifts, a holiday tradition for over 60 years, includes unique and whimsical experiences based on the campaign’s themes of love and togetherness. This year’s selections include a mountaintop skiing trip with Lindsey Vonn ($235,000), a sustainable shopping experience with resale site Fashionphile ($345,000) and a 1920s-themed party at the Apollo Theater ($395,000). Neiman Marcus’ most lavish 2021 Fantasy Gift is the 30.86-carat Mughal Heart diamond, which can be named through the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) ($6,100,000). All of this year’s Fantasy Gifts include charitable donations to organizations like The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and more.

Other offerings in Neiman Marcus’ Christmas Book included a variety of curated gift boxes, as well as a range of stylish footwear. The retailer’s top men’s shoes for the season include Bottega Veneta Chelsea boots, Christian Louboutin loafers, and sneakers by Golden Goose and Salvatore Ferragamo. The women’s footwear lineup includes colorful and sparkly pumps by Aquazzura, Tom Ford and Gucci, sandals from Versace, Prada and Manolo Blahnik, and mules from The Attico, By Far and Jimmy Choo. The women’s footwear picks also featured slides and slippers from Ugg, Tory Burch and Burberry, plus Veja and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: View of dance performance during the Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event on October 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
Dancers perform during the Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut and Fantasy Gifts launch event in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To celebrate the occasion, Neiman Marcus hosted an outdoor event at Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios, hosted by “Ted Lasso” actors Juno Temple and Phil Dunster. Guests including Natasha Lyonne, Lisa Rinna, Slick Woods and Maeve Reilly experienced themed vignettes based on various Fantasy Gifts. Those in attendance also witnessed a live performance based on Neiman Marcus’ holiday campaign, as well as numerous gifts featured in stores for the holidays.

Juno Temple, Neiman Marcus, holidays, Christmas, Alexander McQueen, T-shirt, boots, leather boots
Juno Temple attends the Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut and Fantasy Gifts launch event.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

“The joy and optimism of our show really coincides nicely with ‘Celebrate Big’ — it’s the mood we all want for the holidays,” said Temple.

