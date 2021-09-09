×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Peabody Essex Museum Honors Iris Apfel’s 100th Birthday With a Month-Long Celebration

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
iris apfel, iris apfel coloring book
Apfel in her FN cover shoot, September 2017.
CREDIT: Meredith Jenks

The Peabody Essex Museum is honoring Iris Apfel’s 100th birthday with an extravagant exhibition.

The global fashion icon, known for her style and signature round oversized glasses, is being honored by PEM with a month-long celebration featuring special programming, a pop-up shop and the inaugural Iris Apfel Award. Apfel will present the Iris Apfel Award to Tommy Hilfiger in a virtual event on Sept. 17, which will be screened at PEM as part of its Friday late-night programming. Apfel selected Hilfiger as someone who is a creative force in the industry, and as someone who demonstrates excellence in design in balance with good business sense and entrepreneurial acumen, according to statement. The public is invited to attend this virtual event, which will feature a conversation between Apfel and Hilfiger.

Related

Tommy Hilfiger and 'Pose' Star Indya Moore Join Forces for Gender-Fluid Capsule Collection

Tommy Hilfiger & Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger on Their Working Relationship, Pandemic Lessons & More at FN CEO Summit 2021

John Legend, Dick Johnson, The Hilfigers + More Big Names Set for FN's Virtual CEO Summit

A three-story Apfel-inspired window installation will be unveiled in mid-September in Salem, Mass., where the museum is located. This installation will include imagery from the Iris x Zenni Zentennial eyewear collection.

Pieces from the icon’s wardrobe and jewelry as well as limited-edition ornaments featuring the likeness of Apfel and her late husband, Carl Apfel, will be available for sale in the PEM shop. The series “Little People, Big Dreams” now includes a book on Apfel, which will also be available in the shop.

“An irreverent creative force with an entrepreneurial spirit, Iris Apfel is a true original,” said Petra Slinkard, PEM’s director of curatorial affairs and The Nancy B. Putnam Curator of Fashion and Textiles. “On the occasion of her 100th year, PEM is delighted to honor the legacy and impact of Mrs. Apfel and her late husband, Carl, in memorable ways.”

In the past, PEM hosted the blockbuster exhibition “Iris Apfel: Rare Bird of Fashion” in 2009 to 2010 and is home to one of the largest collections of Apfel fashion and accessories, which are displayed on an ongoing basis in the museum’s Carl and Iris Barrel Apfel Gallery of Fashion and Design.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad