Naomi Osaka’s Barbie Role Model Is Released — And She’s Dressed in Head to Toe Nike

Naomi Osaka has a new title: Barbie doll.

On Monday, the tennis star unveiled her very own Role Model doll, expressing on Instagram that bringing the toy to life has been a “dream.”

Osaka shared in the caption alongside a photo of the toy that she “teamed up with Barbie back in 2019 but this time it’s officially official because today I’m introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll.” (As fans recall, Osaka’s likeness appeared in Barbie’s Shero collection.)

“This is really seeing a dream of mine come to life, having your own Barbie and potentially seeing little kids playing with it. Omg 😭🥰❤️,” Osaka added.

Mirroring Osaka’s own likeness, the doll has big curly hair and is wearing head-to-toe Nike. Osaka also revealed that the look is actually inspired by the set she wore during the 2020 Australian Open.

The doll is dressed in a Nike tennis dress with a brushstroke print with a coordinating visor and light blue sneakers. The toy also holds a replica of Osaka’s own Yonex tennis racket.

Although it was just released, Osaka’s doll is currently sold out, but retailed for $30 at Barbie.Mattel.com. Shoppers who still want the dog can request to be notified when more dolls become available.

The release of the Barbie comes after Osaka racked up awards at the 2021 Espys over the weekend. She won Best Female Athlete and Best Female Tennis Player.

For the event, which was her first public appearance since she withdrew from the french Open and Wimbledon, Osaka wore a bold look from Louis Vuitton. Her ensemble included a black and white striped tunic that was equipped with a rope design at the shoulders. Osaka was named a Louis Vuitton ambassador in January.

Osaka paired regal top with a forest green leather skirt that featured paneled fabric at the front. The Nike-sponsored athlete accessorized with diamond earrings and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail that was finalized with coordinating green jewels on her baby hairs.