Vans Donates 320 Computers to Los Angeles High School Students

Vans is continuing its philanthropic efforts with a new donation to underserved high school students of Los Angeles.

The footwear company has partnered with the Los Angeles School of Global Studies and the nonprofit organization EduCare Foundation to donate Chromebook computers to all of the institution’s students.

On April 10, every student from 9th to 12th grade received a free computer. A total of 320 Chromebooks were handed out. Vans distributed the laptops through an in-person event where Steve Van Doren, the son of Vans founder Paul Van Doren, was in attendance.

Along with the Chromebooks, the students were given handwritten messages that expressed encouragement and support. Additionally, Vans gave out shoes and other goods for the students to take home to their families.

Vans donates laptops to Los Angeles high school students. CREDIT: Vans

The Los Angeles School of Global Studies (LASGS) is a high school located in Downtown Los Angeles that implores an unconventional take on teaching. The school’s educational approach to learning is based on “environment that engages a culture that empowers, outcomes that matter and technology that enables,” according to the school’s website.

Of the donation, Christian Quintero, Principal of the Los Angeles School of Global Studies said in a statement: “Donations that go directly to the community are so important for our student population. I am thankful that Vans, in collaboration with Educare, could get technology out to our students to that our school community can access the school curriculum.”

Vans’ latest donation comes after Vans donated $1 million to mental health charities with proceeds from its annual Checkerboard Day. The label is also donating a $50,000 grand prize to winners of its Vans Custom Culture art competition program. Online voting for the competition will begin on April 26 and a winner will be announced in May. The $50,000 will go to the winner’s school art program.