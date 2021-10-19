Kate Middleton Addresses New ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ Campaign to Raise Awareness of Drug & Alcohol Abuse Impact

Kate Middleton attends the Taking Action on Addiction campaign launch at BAFTA in London.

Kate Middleton launched today The Forward Trust’s new campaign, Taking Action on Addiction, which aims to increase the understanding of drug and alcohol addiction’s various causes and impacts.

Kate Middleton attends the Taking Action on Addiction campaign launch at BAFTA in London. CREDIT: MEGA

Middleton notably addressed the Trust with a passionate speech, highlighting the importance of understanding addiction’s causes to remove the shame surrounding it.

“We can all play our part in helping this work by understanding, by listening, by connecting so that together, we can build a happier, healthier, more nurturing society,” she said.

The Forward Trust is a British charity that aims to break patterns of addiction or crime in people’s lives, as well as prepare them for a positive future. The organization’s Taking Action on Addiction campaign extends that goal with the mission to reduce judgment and misconceptions towards addiction and those affected by it, as well as offering help for those in need.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red turtleneck top and matching pleated Christopher Kane skirt for the occasion, paired with a brown DeMellier top-handle bag. Her look was grounded with a matching brown Ralph Lauren pumps, which featured stiletto heels and pointed toes.

View the Duchess of Cambridge’s Taking Action on Addiction speech below.