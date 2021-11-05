Delivering Good and Ken Downing Raise $1.3 Million and Look to Fashion’s Future at Fall Gala

Delivering Good continued to gather funds for those in need at its annual gala, raising $1.3 million on Wednesday evening. Held at the Zeigfeld Theatre in NY. The night’s festivities were hosted by Ken Downing, American Dream’s chief creative officer. The nonprofit’s awards were also given to The Ralph Lauren Corporation, SAP and Tanger Outlets for their charitable contributions.

“It’s a time for everybody to come together, to remind everybody of those in need and also shine a glowing light on what we do here at Delivering Good and bring the news to a wider audience,” said Downing.

Ken Downing, Lisa Gurwitch and Vince Dell’Osa attend Delivering Good’s annual gala. CREDIT: Courtesy of Delivering Good

The evening also celebrated Delivering Good’s accomplishments in 2021. While onstage, CEO Lisa Gurwitch shared that over 20 million pieces of clothing, furniture and other supplies have been donated to the nonprofit this year. Additionally, a silent auction was held where bidders could win prizes like shopping with Downing and attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Related Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA's Closing Ceremony Olympic Uniforms for Beijing 2022 Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Winter Olympics Done Deals: Foot Locker Completes Acquisition of Atmos + More News

Ken Downing hosts Delivering Good’s annual gala with Nicole Ryan. CREDIT: JOHN CALABRESE/Courtesy of Delivering Good

As winter arrives, Downing is favoring his signature boots this season—like his Prada pair at the gala. “I’m Ken Downing, it’s always been about a boot. I wear boots with shorts!” said Downing. “I love the idea of a shearling boot that has a little bit of heft to it. But tonight you’re going to see a lot of sparkly shoes, because glamor is back. The girls are all in sparkly shoes, sparkly gladiators, but boots, boots and more boots, because I just love anything that has heft.”

Digital influencers are also excited for fall shoes, like Scout the City’s Sai De Silva. “I’m absolutely loving lug-sole boots. I love Chelsea boots, I love that the new play and the spin on the Chelsea boot is not the usual thing that you’re seeing,” De Silva said.

Sai de Silva and Jessica Wang attend Delivering Good’s annual gala. CREDIT: JOHN CALABRESE/Courtesy of Delivering Good

Influencer Jessica Wang also shared her love of statement heels. “I love Amina [Muaddi]. She has such beautiful sandals, and it’s very fairytale-looking, you know?” Wang said. “They’re beautiful, like glass slippers.” De Silva chimed in: “It looks like an elevated Cinderella.”

Aside from fashion’s future, gala attendees also expressed their excitement for the industry’s present.

“Even being here tonight, [the] fashion industry [is] giving back and paying it forward,” said New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis. “Honestly, I think that business has actually been very good for the industry over the last year and a half, so I hope that that continues.”

Andrea Weiss, Lisa Gurwitch and Ken Downing speak at Delivering Good’s annual gala. CREDIT: Courtesy of Delivering Good

However, one value that’s always in style—as proven in testaments from those helped by Delivering Good—is fashion’s transformative power.

“Clothes really can change your life, and something as simple as a shirt that is a difference of being taken seriously at an interview is amazing,” said Brooks Brothers creative director Michael Bastian, who partnered with Delivering Good on a styling session prize. “To be a part of that just makes me even prouder to be working with them.”