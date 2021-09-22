‘Sex and the City’ Cast and Crew Pay Tribute to Willie Garson: ‘A Source of Light’

Willie Garson films 'And Just Like That' in New York City, August 2021.

Actor Willie Garson died from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. He was 57.

Garson was best known for his role as Stanford Blatch, confidant and close friend of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw, on the “Sex and the City” television show and films. Most recently, Garson was filming its companion series, “And Just Like That…,” in New York City.

As an actor, Garson appeared in a range of TV shows and films. In addition to “Sex and the City,” he is known for his recurring roles on “White Collar” and “NBYPD Blue,” as well as memorable cameos in “Freaky Friday,” “Hawaii Five-0,” and numerous projects over the years.

He is survived by his adopted son, Nathen Garson.

Below, read Garson’s touching tributes from his son, as well as “Sex and the City”‘s cast and crew.

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

