Tiger Woods Has Been Hospitalized Following Serious ‘Roll-Over’ Car Crash

Golf star and Nike collaborator Tiger Woods has been hospitalized following a serious car crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the incident in a statement on Twitter Tuesday, sharing that authorities responded to a collision early this morning.

At around 7:12 a.m., LASD said it responded to a single vehicle “roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” the statement reads. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified Woods as the driver and “sole occupant” of the vehicle. Officials shared that Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics.”

The star athlete was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, has since spoken publicly about the crash, telling ESPN that Woods has suffered “multiple leg injuries.” Steinberg added that Woods is “currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods’ accident comes after HBO released the two-part documentary series about the golf star’s life in January. Called “Tiger,” the special focuses on “the rise, fall and epic comeback” of the 45-year-old.

The documentary was directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek and is based on the New York Times bestselling book “Tiger Woods” by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian.

Woods is by far one of the most celebrated athletes of all time. He has 82 PGA Tour victories under his belt and is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history.