Penske Media Will Host a 3-Day Cultural Festival Celebrating Los Angeles

Penske Media Corp. has announced the launch of LA3C, a new cultural festival slated for Dec. 2-4, 2021, that will celebrate the City of Angels.

LA3C, which stands for “Los Angeles, the Capital of Creativity & Culture,” will curate best-in-class experiences and events across a range of locations throughout L.A. County, including one-of-a-kind comedy events, live concerts and performances, immersive culinary experiences, fashion activations, actor roundtables and the opportunity to engage with artists in action.

“Los Angeles’s influence and inspiration permeates globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us,” said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of PMC, which is the parent company of FN as well as numerous media and events properties, including Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, WWD, Robb Report and SHE Media.

The LA3C event will leverage the expertise and access of those PMC businesses to bring together like-minded artists, brands, nonprofits and musicians, as part of a lineup of inclusive programming and content.

Penske has appointed nonprofit leader Juan Mora as chief executive of LA3C. “This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” said Mora. “Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring.”

Penske has pledged that the festival will not only celebrate the culture of Los Angeles, but also benefit its citizens. “We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’s diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations,” said the CEO.

PMC has been based in Southern California since its inception in 2004, though it also has a headquarters in New York, as well as offices in 14 countries.